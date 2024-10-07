ETV Bharat / bharat

India Introduces Rupay Card In Maldives Following Discussions With President Muizzu

PM Modi and Maldives President Muhamed Muizzu also virtually inaugurated a new runway at Hanimadhoo AIrport, enhancing connectivity for the Maldives.

author img

By PTI

Published : 36 minutes ago

PM Modi President Droupadi Murmu with maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and First lady (PTI)

New Delhi: India has officially handed over 700 social housing units to the Maldives, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi making the announcement during a virtual event. This initiative is part of India's ongoing support for development in the island nation.

Additionally, India has introduced the Rupay card in the Maldives following a discussion between PM Modi and President Muizzu, aiming to strengthen financial ties and promote digital payments in the region.

