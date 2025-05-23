ETV Bharat / bharat

India Looking Forward To Elevating Strategic Partnership, EAM Jaishankar To German Chancellor

EAM Jaishankar told German Chancellor Friedrich Merz that India is looking forward to working with his government to elevate and expand the bilateral strategic partnership.

India Looking Forward To Elevating Strategic Partnership, EAM Jaishankar To German Chancellor
EAM Jaishankar with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (X@DrSJaishankar)
Published : May 23, 2025 at 4:14 PM IST

Berlin: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday told German Chancellor Friedrich Merz that India is looking forward to working with his government to elevate and expand the bilateral strategic partnership. Jaishankar is in Berlin in the concluding leg of his three-nation tour to the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany.

"Honoured to meet Chancellor Friedrich Merz today in Berlin. Conveyed the best wishes of PM @narendramodi. Look forward to working with his government to elevate and expand our Strategic Partnership. Appreciate Germany’s solidarity as India counters the challenge of terrorism," Jaishankar posted on X. He also met Minister of Economy and Energy Katherina Reiche.

"Discussed ways to enhance our talent linkages, industry partnership and joint collaboration to build more resilient supply chains," Jaishankar said. He also held a "good conversation" with Gunter Sautter, Foreign & Security Policy Advisor to Merz.

"Exchanged perspectives on major global issues, including combatting terrorism. Our deepening partnership is an important factor of stability in an uncertain world. We will also work together to strengthen resilience and trust," Jaishankar said.

On Thursday, Jaishankar held a "good interaction" with members of the German Bundestag (Parliament), and appreciated their strong support for the continued growth of India-Germany relations.

"Also discussed with them India’s firm commitment to combatting terrorism in all forms and manifestations," Jaishankar said.

