Windhoek: India is looking at importing uranium from Namibia, and is also interested in the recent oil and gas discoveries in the country, India's High Commissioner to Namibia, Rahul Shrivastava, said ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the African nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday left for Namibia on a state visit after concluding his two-day visit to Brazil, where he attended the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro. Namibia is the last stop of his 5-nation tour that began July 2.

Hailing the ties between the two nations, Shrivastava, while speaking to ANI, said India is interested in critical minerals in Namibia, even as he recalled how India was one of the first nations to support Namibia's independence.

India Looking To Import Uranium From Namibia: Envoy Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit (ANI)

"The ties between India and Namibia are very good because we started long before Namibia gained independence in 1946. India was one of the first countries to support Namibia's independence," he said.

On the expected takeaways from PM Modi's State visit to Namibia, he said, "The Prime Minister's visit happens after a long gap of 27 years. We have a long range of things that we want to discuss primarily about trade and investment. We are interested in critical minerals in Namibia, and some of our PSUs would want to invest here."

"We are looking at the export of uranium from Namibia to India. There have been recent oil and gas discoveries in Namibia. That is also an area of interest. We will be discussing defence cooperation because Namibia wants to procure defence items from India, and capacity building is one of the important pillars of India-Namibia relations that we will also enhance during the visit," he added.

During his state visit to Namibia, PM Modi will hold delegation-level talks with Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, visit Heroes Acre to pay homage to the founding father of Namibia, Dr Sam Nujoma, address the country's parliament and interact with the Indian diaspora.

He is travelling to Namibia for a State visit at the invitation of President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah. It will be PM Modi's first visit to Namibia, and the third ever Prime Ministerial visit from India to Namibia.

Shrivastava stated that the two sides will hold discussions regarding cheetahs and expressed confidence that PM Modi's visit will surely lead to Project Cheetah 2 from Namibia.

Asked whether discussions regarding Cheetahs will take place, he said, "Discussions will surely take place, and the cheetahs are thriving well in India, but the numbers that are there are not enough to have a good ecological balance. We need more cheetahs, so at some point in time, and I'm sure the Prime Minister's visit will surely lead to Project Cheetah 2 from Namibia."

PM Modi is on a five-nation visit, with Namibia being his last stop. PM Modi began his five-nation visit on July 2 from Ghana. From Ghana, PM Modi travelled to Trinidad and Tobago, and then he headed to Argentina and Brazil.