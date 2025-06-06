ETV Bharat / bharat

India’s Longest Cable-Stayed Railway Bridge Inaugurated In Ranchi

Ranchi: The Sirmatoli-Mecon flyover, dedicated to Kartik Oraon, a prominent tribal leader, has enhanced the beauty of Ranchi. Following its inauguration on June 5, Chief Minister Hemant Soren shared a nighttime drone video of the flyover, which is being widely appreciated by the people of Jharkhand. The CM captioned it: "Amazing, incomparable, unforgettable."

This is no ordinary flyover—its specialities are numerous. Chief Minister Hemant Soren laid its foundation stone on August 19, 2022. Built at a cost of Rs 372 crore, the bridge stands as a testament to brilliant design and the successful overcoming of immense challenges. It has been completed in a record time of just 2 years, 9 months, and 16 days.

The Country's Longest Cable-Stayed Bridge on a Railway Line

You may be surprised to know that this is the longest cable-stayed bridge in the country, built over a railway line. The span over the railway measures 132 metres and is supported by cables. Vinod Kachhap, Executive Engineer in the Road Construction Department, shared this information with ETV Bharat.

He said that there is no other cable-stayed bridge of this length anywhere else in the country. To construct the bridge over the railway line, train movement was halted for a total of 238 hours at different intervals. The Railways extended full cooperation for the project. The Executive Engineer added that the rail blocks were usually scheduled late at night, during which the work was carried out on a war footing.

The second section of the flyover, supported by cables, passes over the Harmu River and the old overbridge. It spans 94 metres. The double-decker view here is truly a sight to behold. Executive Engineer Vinod Kachhap said it was a highly challenging task to construct a cable-supported bridge without disturbing the Harmu River or the existing overbridge.

During this, all the houses and apartments in the vicinity were taken care of. The departments concerned cooperated fully so that the underground cable and water supply pipeline were not affected much. Unique and modern machines were used in the construction.

Cables from Malaysia, Design by IIT Mumbai

In addition to 42 monopiles (pillars), 72 cables have been used in the construction of the flyover. The construction company, L&T, sourced the cables from Malaysia. Each cable consists of 45 to 54 wires, providing the necessary strength to support the cable-stayed structure. The design of the flyover was developed by IIT Mumbai, in collaboration with L&T and the Road Construction Department (RCD).

Length

The total length of the Kartik Oraon Flyover is 2.34 km. Starting from Sirmatoli near Yogoda Math, it passes over the railway line and the bridge, and then splits into two roads at Rajendra Chowk, Golambar in Doranda. One branch leads to Nepal House, while the other connects to the Doranda Post Office and the Forest Department.