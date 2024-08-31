ETV Bharat / bharat

India Likely To Experience Above Normal Rainfall In September: IMD

By PTI

According to the India Meteorological Department, above-normal rainfall is expected over most parts of the country, except for some areas in extreme northwest India, many parts of the southern peninsula, northern Bihar, and northeastern Uttar Pradesh, as well as most of northeast India, where below-normal rainfall is anticipated.

New Delhi: After a wetter-than-normal August, India is likely to experience above-normal rainfall in September, with heavy to very heavy precipitation expected in northwest India and the surrounding areas.

Above normal rainfall is likely over most parts of India, except for some areas in extreme northwest India, many parts of the southern peninsula, northern Bihar, and northeastern Uttar Pradesh, as well as most of northeast India, where below normal rainfall is expected, the IMD said.

Addressing a virtual press conference, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that the country is expected to receive above-normal rainfall in September, at 109 per cent of the long-period average of 167.9 mm. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is anticipated in the northwest region, including Uttarakhand, parts of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, and the adjoining areas of Madhya Pradesh.

"There could be episodes of extremely heavy rainfall in these areas, potentially leading to floods. We should remain cautious of landslides, mudslides, and landslips," Mohapatra said. "We anticipate a low-pressure system developing over the Bay of Bengal each week of the month, which will result in significant rainfall across the country," he added.

The monsoon trough is expected to remain in its normal position, with the possibility of several low-pressure systems developing in the Bay of Bengal, which may travel towards west-northwest up to Rajasthan. The trough could also shift towards the foothills of the Himalayas, and there is a potential for a western disturbance to affect the region in September, Mohapatra said.

