INDIA Leaders Will Meet At Kharge's Residence On July 19 To Plan Bihar SIR Protest

By Dev Raj

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said on Thursday that leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) would meet at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence in Delhi on July 19 to discuss and chalk out a strategy to protest against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The RJD leader has slammed the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the expected exclusion of 35 lakh voters from the electoral rolls and alleged of several irregularities in the ongoing revision exercise.

“A very important meeting of INDIA will be held at the Kamraj Marg residence of Kharge in Delhi on July 19. Everybody from the Opposition is united over not allowing the dictatorship and bullying attitude of the ECI and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP),” Tejashwi said.

“We will discuss about SIR, its problems and future course of action against it. We will not allow democracy to be destroyed in the country. A delegation of INDIA leaders had met the ECI on the issue but its doubts were not addressed,” the RJD leader added.

Talking to media persons, Tejashwi pointed out that Telugu Desam Party leader and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has questioned the entire exercise. "We don’t know why the BJP and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar are silent over it," he added.

The Opposition meeting in Delhi assumes significance amid allegations of widespread irregularities in SIR and indications that it would be conducted across the country after being completed in Bihar, where Assembly elections are expected to be held in November this year. Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala would go to polls in 2026.

Slamming the ECI over the SIR of electoral rolls, the RJD leader said that the doubts that were against its process were proving to be true and the commission was “working on BJP's signals.”

“The ECI is not following the directions of the Supreme Court, which indicates that there is something fishy about the entire process. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Gupta is silent on the issue and is busy in the work entrusted to him by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The right to vote is being snatched under SIR,” Tejashwi said.

Representatives of INDIA constituents, including Bihar Congress president Rajesh Ram, CPIML leader Dhirendra Jha, CPI’s Nivedita Jha, CPM’s Arun Kumar and Vikassheel Insan Party chief Mukesh Sahni were present with him.

Speaking further on the occasion, Tejashwi pointed out that there were media reports on the basis of sources that 35 lakh voters would be removed from the electoral rolls in the state and the ECI repeated this three days later.

“How can the ECI say this when the SIR process is still going on and there are eight more days to go? How can it repeat the same thing that the media reports through sources? The numbers did not vary despite a gap of three days raising doubts about the exercise,” Tejashwi said.

The RJD leader alleged that the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) conducting SIR were “yet to reach out to all the voters and have been given verbal orders to fill up the forms themselves, put signatures and stamps and upload them. They are not going door-to-door as promised. There have been complaints of people finding that their forms have already been filled though they never received or signed them.”

Tejashwi said though BLOs, which were invariably government employees and Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by the political parties were involved in conducting the SIR, complaints were coming from voters that they were being given only one form to fill instead of two forms as stipulated.

The SIR exercise began on June 25, but the Bihar government officials began distributing enumeration forms on June 28. The verification and submission of forms is to be completed by July 26 but the entire exercise would end on September 30 with the publication of the updated electoral rolls.

Bihar has at present 7.90 crore electors of which, names of 4.96 crore were already present in the electoral rolls after the last such in January 2003. These electors have to just verify themselves by filling the enumeration forms and submitting those.

However, the remaining 2.94 crore voters, whose names were registered after January 2003, will have to submit additional documents to establish their date and place of birth and their one or both parents as needed.

As per the ECI rules for SIR, 11 documents could be submitted as proof. These include government pension order, any official document issued by any public sector unit (PSU) before July 1, 1987, birth certificate, passport, matriculation or educational certificates, permanent residence certificates, forest rights certificates, caste certificates, National Register of Citizens, family register, any land or house allotment certificate.

According to the ECI, altogether 77,895 BLOs are going house-to-house to help the electors fill up their enumeration forms and collect them. Another 21,000 BLOs are being appointed for the smooth and timely completion of the process.

Nearly 4 lakh volunteers, including government officials, NCC cadets, and NSS members, are also working on the field to facilitate the elderly, persons with disabilities, sick and vulnerable populations in the SIR process.

Around 1.55 lakh BLAs appointed by various political parties are also providing active support in the SIR process.