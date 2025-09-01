India Launches First National Biofoundry Network To Drive $300 Billion Bioeconomy By 2030

By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: India has taken a significant step forward in biotechnology with the launch of ‘High Performance Biomanufacturing Platforms’, an ambitious venture via the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC). The landmark initiative was launched under the BioE3 Policy (Biotechnology for Environment, Economy & Employment) to provide facilities to stimulate advanced biomanufacturing and contribute to India's goal of a $300 billion bioeconomy by 2030.
An agreement on May 26, 2023, established the new network that represents 21 bio-enabler facilities across India, providing shared infrastructure and pilot-scale platforms to start-ups, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), industry and academic institutions.
Union Minister of State for Science & Technology Jitendra Singh said the initiative is a watershed moment for India's innovation ecosystem.
"The High Performance Biomanufacturing Platforms will be a network of advanced bio-foundries and biomanufacturing nodes to utilize state-of-the-art infrastructure, technology and expertise to scale bio-based innovations from the laboratory to pilot and pre-commercial projects," he said.
The minister underlined that India is moving swiftly compared to its past in technology adoption.
“Unlike in IT and computers, where we were at least a decade late, this time we are among the first to have launched an institutionalised policy at the level of government,” Singh said.
With over 21 bio-foundries already operational and more than 4,000 biotech start-ups, Singh noted that India is now positioned as a global biotech powerhouse.
“For a country like India, this is not a small feat. We have ensured that we are not leaving any area untouched—whether it is biopharma, bio-agri, bioservices or bio-industrial applications,” he stressed.
He projected that India’s bioeconomy, which was just $10 billion a decade ago, is now on track to leapfrog to $300 billion by 2030. Beyond economics, Singh emphasised the geopolitical significance, “These hubs will reduce dependence on petroleum imports, create sustainable alternatives, and contribute to India’s geopolitical empowerment. Biotechnology will be the next big buzzword after IT—by 2040, it will be what IT was in the 1990s, and India’s youth will be the torchbearers of this transformation.”
DBT Secretary Rajesh S. Gokhale described the initiative as a “landmark moment” for India’s bioeconomy, noting that the challenge now lies in scaling up laboratory innovations to industrial deployment.
“We have launched high-performance biotechnology platforms. The challenge in biotechnology is how to scale up. Research labs are providing innovations, but they haven’t been able to scale them. These biomanufacturing hubs, what we call bio-enablers, actually provide this opportunity for academia and scientists to work with industry to develop products for the future of the country and the world,” he told ETV Bharat.
Gokhale outlined an ambitious expansion plan: “Right now, we are setting up 22 biomanufacturing hubs. But by the end of this year, we want to have about 100. That will be totally transformative for the country.”
He added that India’s investments, talent pool, and innovation ecosystem are strong enough to compete globally.
“I can almost guarantee we will stand shoulder to shoulder with the best in the world. This is just the beginning. The BioE3 policy is only one year old, funding has just begun flowing, and the partnerships are already creating enormous energy.”
'Roots Of New Growth'
The hubs, referred to as National Bio-Enablers or Mulankur (roots of new growth), will support applications in healthcare, agriculture, clean energy, industrial biotech, climate resilience, and AI-driven bio-manufacturing.
Some of the most advanced projects include:
- A cell therapy facility in Mumbai
- The nation’s first animal stem cell repository in Hyderabad
- A hub for mRNA-based precision medicine in Pune
- A CO₂ sequestration unit by Jindal Steel in Angul
“Biomanufacturing is one of the most transformative technologies of the century. With this network, we are creating the roots that will nurture and anchor our bioeconomy for the future,” Gokhale said.
Regional Biofoundries: From Biopesticides To Smart Proteins
The initiative spans an array of regional facilities, each targeting specific sectors:
- Foundation for Science Innovation and Development (FSID), Bengaluru, with Tata Chemicals Ltd.: scaling up speciality chemicals and enzymes
- Immunoadoptive Cell Therapy Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai: GMP-grade gene delivery vectors
- Hi Tech Biosciences India Ltd., Pune: fermentation for drug intermediates
- Laurus Bio, Visakhapatnam: fermentation for functional foods
- Virchow Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Hyderabad: commercial production of monoclonal antibodies
- Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., Pune: hub for mRNA-based precision medicine
- KIIT-TBI, Bhubaneswar: marine biotechnology products
- National Institute of Animal Biotechnology (NIAB), Hyderabad, with HiMedia Labs: India’s first animal stem cell repository
- And many more covering probiotics, smart proteins, food-grade bioproducts, and industrial bioprocesses.
Voices From The Hubs
- Eco-Friendly Biopesticides
Dr. Mohana Krishna Reddy Mudiam, Director of the Institute of Pesticide Formulation Technology (IPFT), explained how their biofoundry will drive greener agriculture.
“Currently, biopesticides account for less than 5% of global pesticide use. With DBT funding of ₹28.69 crore, this biofoundry will upgrade our pilot plant, strengthen microbial fermentation and plant extraction processes, and ensure compliance with regulatory guidelines,” he said.
The project will also create rural jobs, lower chemical residues in food, and reduce imports.
- Indigenous Microbial Strains
Dr. Sharmila Bapat, Director of the National Centre for Cell Science (NCCS), said their microbial biofoundry will build India’s self-reliance. “We are screening six genera, including E. coli, Saccharomyces, Vibrio, Pseudomonas, and Bacillus, to identify strains with desirable growth rates and genetic adaptability,” she explained.
With DBT-BIRAC support of ₹26.91 crore, the facility will engineer these strains using synthetic biology tools.
“This will cut foreign exchange outflow, reduce reliance on licensed foreign strains, and provide strain resources and repository services for both academia and industry,” she added.
- Cell And Gene Therapy Hub
Dr. Albeena Nisar, Senior Lead at the Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC), Tata Memorial Centre, said their hub, supported by a ₹45.62 crore DBT grant, will provide end-to-end capabilities for advanced therapies.
“The hub will have three pillars, a GMP manufacturing facility, an R&D unit for indigenous therapies, and ancillary regulatory and commercialization units,” she said.
Dr. Nisar projected major cost savings: “This initiative can reduce costs up to 20 times compared to Western markets, cut dependence on imports, and position India as a regional hub for advanced cell and gene therapies by 2030."
The facility, expected to be operational by December 2025, will also provide consultancy on compliance, workforce training, and support for clinical trials.
- Cut Imports With Eco-Friendly Enzymatic Technology
The Director of Agilent Bioplus LLP said India has long depended on imports, mainly from China, for calcium gluconate, sodium gluconate, and ferrous gluconate, as domestic production had stopped due to cost and technology challenges.
“We have developed an enzymatic technology to convert glucose into gluconic acid, and will now become the only Indian manufacturer of these products. With DBT-BIRAC support of ₹14.63 crore and our own investment of ₹6.27 crore, we plan to produce at least eight tonnes per day, creating 40 jobs in a rural area near Ahmedabad,” he said.
According to him, the plant will cut import dependence, save about ₹40 crore annually, generate ₹10 crore in taxes, and also open export opportunities. “The process is eco-friendly, with no harmful solid or gaseous waste. Beyond manufacturing, we will support R&D, training, and analytical facilities,” he added, noting that civil construction of the plant is already 60% complete.
Experts agree that the Biofoundry Network signals India’s commitment to positioning biotechnology as a pillar of national growth, alongside IT and digital technologies. With biology converging with AI, engineering, and advanced materials, the hubs are set to drive green jobs, sustainable innovation, and affordable healthcare solutions.
Minister Singh remarked at the launch, “By 2040, biotechnology will be what IT was in the 1990s. This is India’s chance to lead, not follow.”
And as Gokhale concluded, “Biomanufacturing is the greatest opportunity of this century. With these roots, our biofoundries, we are building the foundation of a resilient, self-reliant bioeconomy.”
