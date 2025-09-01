ETV Bharat / bharat

India Launches First National Biofoundry Network To Drive $300 Billion Bioeconomy By 2030

India Unveils 21 Biofoundries to Power Next-Gen Biomanufacturing. Union Minister of State for Science & Technology Jitendra Singh, at the event. ( ETV Bharat )

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: India has taken a significant step forward in biotechnology with the launch of ‘High Performance Biomanufacturing Platforms’, an ambitious venture via the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC). The landmark initiative was launched under the BioE3 Policy (Biotechnology for Environment, Economy & Employment) to provide facilities to stimulate advanced biomanufacturing and contribute to India's goal of a $300 billion bioeconomy by 2030.

An agreement on May 26, 2023, established the new network that represents 21 bio-enabler facilities across India, providing shared infrastructure and pilot-scale platforms to start-ups, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), industry and academic institutions.

Union Minister of State for Science & Technology Jitendra Singh said the initiative is a watershed moment for India's innovation ecosystem.

"The High Performance Biomanufacturing Platforms will be a network of advanced bio-foundries and biomanufacturing nodes to utilize state-of-the-art infrastructure, technology and expertise to scale bio-based innovations from the laboratory to pilot and pre-commercial projects," he said.

The minister underlined that India is moving swiftly compared to its past in technology adoption.

“Unlike in IT and computers, where we were at least a decade late, this time we are among the first to have launched an institutionalised policy at the level of government,” Singh said.

With over 21 bio-foundries already operational and more than 4,000 biotech start-ups, Singh noted that India is now positioned as a global biotech powerhouse.

“For a country like India, this is not a small feat. We have ensured that we are not leaving any area untouched—whether it is biopharma, bio-agri, bioservices or bio-industrial applications,” he stressed.

He projected that India’s bioeconomy, which was just $10 billion a decade ago, is now on track to leapfrog to $300 billion by 2030. Beyond economics, Singh emphasised the geopolitical significance, “These hubs will reduce dependence on petroleum imports, create sustainable alternatives, and contribute to India’s geopolitical empowerment. Biotechnology will be the next big buzzword after IT—by 2040, it will be what IT was in the 1990s, and India’s youth will be the torchbearers of this transformation.”

DBT Secretary Rajesh S. Gokhale described the initiative as a “landmark moment” for India’s bioeconomy, noting that the challenge now lies in scaling up laboratory innovations to industrial deployment.

“We have launched high-performance biotechnology platforms. The challenge in biotechnology is how to scale up. Research labs are providing innovations, but they haven’t been able to scale them. These biomanufacturing hubs, what we call bio-enablers, actually provide this opportunity for academia and scientists to work with industry to develop products for the future of the country and the world,” he told ETV Bharat.

Gokhale outlined an ambitious expansion plan: “Right now, we are setting up 22 biomanufacturing hubs. But by the end of this year, we want to have about 100. That will be totally transformative for the country.”

He added that India’s investments, talent pool, and innovation ecosystem are strong enough to compete globally.

“I can almost guarantee we will stand shoulder to shoulder with the best in the world. This is just the beginning. The BioE3 policy is only one year old, funding has just begun flowing, and the partnerships are already creating enormous energy.”

'Roots Of New Growth'

The hubs, referred to as National Bio-Enablers or Mulankur (roots of new growth), will support applications in healthcare, agriculture, clean energy, industrial biotech, climate resilience, and AI-driven bio-manufacturing.

Some of the most advanced projects include:

A cell therapy facility in Mumbai

The nation’s first animal stem cell repository in Hyderabad

A hub for mRNA-based precision medicine in Pune

A CO₂ sequestration unit by Jindal Steel in Angul

“Biomanufacturing is one of the most transformative technologies of the century. With this network, we are creating the roots that will nurture and anchor our bioeconomy for the future,” Gokhale said.