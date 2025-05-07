New Delhi: The world must show zero tolerance for terrorism, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday, hours after India carried out precision strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack.

His statement comes in the wake of Indian strikes on Pakistan under 'Operation Sindoor'. India's Ministry of Defence said the action was in direct response to the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 that killed 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen and injured several others.

"The world must show zero tolerance for terrorism," Jaishankar said on 'X'.

It is learnt that the operation was carried out jointly by the Indian Air Force and the Army. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said his country has every right to give a "befitting reply to this act of war imposed by India." He said, "The Pakistani nation and the Pakistani armed forces know how to deal with the enemy very well."

The Indian forces selected the locations to target top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in sponsoring terrorist activities in India. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has announced that a press briefing on Operation Sindoor will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 am. Further details regarding the operation are expected to be shared during the briefing.

