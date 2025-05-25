ETV Bharat / bharat

India Land Of Opportunities Despite Prevailing Competitive World Scenario: LS Speaker

Ranchi/Jamshedpur: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday asserted that India is a land of opportunities despite the prevailing competitive world scenario. Birla was addressing a gathering during the Platinum Jubilee celebration of the Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Jamshedpur.

He said the country, with its intellectual prowess and innovative ideas, technology and young and skilled human resources, has enough potential to lead the world. Big industries of the world were looking at India, Birla said. The Union government has been making efforts to suitably bring in reforms and implement industry-friendly policies, he said.

The socio-economic development of the country will gain pace if we continue to frame industry-friendly policies considering the fast-changing scenario to ensure their smooth functioning, he said.

Apart from Birla, Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, former Union minister and ex-Jharkhand chief minister Arjun Munda and BJP MP Bidyut Baran Mahato were also present on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, Birla arrived in Ranchi on a two-day visit to Jharkhand and paid floral tributes at the 25-foot-tall statue of tribal icon Birsa Munda at the Birsa Munda Memorial Park cum Freedom Fighter Museum situated in the Old Central Jail, where he breathed his last on June 9, 1900.