India, Kuwait Discuss Avenues To Further Deepen Strategic Partnership In Trade, Defence, Energy

File photo of PM Narendra Modi with Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah, the Prime Minister of Kuwait. ( X/@NarendraModi )

New Delhi: India and Kuwait on Tuesday undertook a comprehensive review of the bilateral relations during a key meeting, as the two sides also discussed avenues to further deepen the strategic partnership in trade, defence, energy, culture, and people-to-people ties.

The seventh round of Foreign Office Consultations between India and Kuwait was held in Delhi.

"Both sides discussed the various ongoing initiatives and avenues to further deepen our strategic partnership in various spheres, including political, trade, investment, defence, energy, culture, and people-to-people ties," the Ministry of External Affairs said.

During the meeting, both sides undertook a comprehensive review of the bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, it said.

The consultations were co-chaired by Additional Secretary (Gulf) in the MEA, Aseem R Mahajan, and Assistant Foreign Minister for Asia Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kuwait, Sameeh Essa Johar Hayat.

Ambassador Sameeh also called on Arun Kumar Chatterjee, Secretary, Consular, Passports & Visa (CPV) and Overseas Indian Affairs (OIA).

It was decided to hold the meetings of the Joint Working Groups (JWGs) under the Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) on mutually convenient dates, at the earliest, the MEA said in a statement.