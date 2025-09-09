ETV Bharat / bharat

India Keeps Fingers Crossed Over Fast Paced Developments In Nepal, Security Beefed Up Along Border

Kathmandu: Security personnel with shields stand guard during a protest by youth against the Nepal government's decision to ban social media sites, in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025 ( Etv Bharat )

Patna: Keeping fingers crossed, India continues to closely monitor the ongoing developments in Nepal that is in turmoil in the aftermath of banning 26 social media platforms. Since the country shares a 1751 km long border with Nepal running across Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has been put on high alert. The 726 km long border along Bihar is the longest among all states.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has said, "We are closely monitoring the developments in Nepal since yesterday and are deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives."

Meanwhile, Nepal is witnessing fast paced developments with the government coming under pressure from various quarters including from within. Reports say that Nepal's Agriculture Minister Ram Nath Adhikari has resigned from his post while condemning Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli led government's crackdown on protests.

Adhikari is aligned with the Shekhar Koirala faction of the Nepali Congress. According to the Nepalese Daily Kathmandu Post, he stepped down citing the government's authoritarian response to the 'Gen Z' protests against corruption. His resignation follows that of the Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak who stepped down taking moral responsibility for the government's handling of protests on Monday.

On the other hand, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has called an all-party meeting on Tuesday evening following the intensifying protests. "I am in dialogue with the relevant parties to assess the situation and find a meaningful conclusion. For that, I have also called an all-party meeting at 6 pm today. I humbly request all brothers and sisters to remain calm in this difficult situation," he said in an appeal.

The Nepalese government has promised to form a committee to investigate and analyse the entire episode and submit a report within 15 days. There are reports of protestors targeting the residences of political leaders and ministers.

The protesters set fire to the house of Minister for Communication and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung, pelted stones at the residence of Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel, Nepal Rastra Bank Governor Biswo Paudel and attacked the house of former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak.

Reports also say that they made their way to the residence of former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba in Budhanilkantha but were prevented from carrying out an attack. They also hurled stones at the residence of the main opposition leader and Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) (CPN-MC) chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

Demonstrators have also targeted residences of chief ministers, provincial ministers and other leaders in various districts despite the local administrations stepping up security measures to take the situation under control, The Kathmandu Post reported. They pelted stones on the Police personnel in Kathmandu leading to use of tear gas shells against them to disperse them.