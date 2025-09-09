India Keeps Fingers Crossed Over Fast Paced Developments In Nepal, Security Beefed Up Along Border
SSB has been put on high alert to prevent any spillover from the neighbouring country
Published : September 9, 2025 at 2:16 PM IST
Patna: Keeping fingers crossed, India continues to closely monitor the ongoing developments in Nepal that is in turmoil in the aftermath of banning 26 social media platforms. Since the country shares a 1751 km long border with Nepal running across Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has been put on high alert. The 726 km long border along Bihar is the longest among all states.
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has said, "We are closely monitoring the developments in Nepal since yesterday and are deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives."
Meanwhile, Nepal is witnessing fast paced developments with the government coming under pressure from various quarters including from within. Reports say that Nepal's Agriculture Minister Ram Nath Adhikari has resigned from his post while condemning Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli led government's crackdown on protests.
Adhikari is aligned with the Shekhar Koirala faction of the Nepali Congress. According to the Nepalese Daily Kathmandu Post, he stepped down citing the government's authoritarian response to the 'Gen Z' protests against corruption. His resignation follows that of the Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak who stepped down taking moral responsibility for the government's handling of protests on Monday.
On the other hand, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has called an all-party meeting on Tuesday evening following the intensifying protests. "I am in dialogue with the relevant parties to assess the situation and find a meaningful conclusion. For that, I have also called an all-party meeting at 6 pm today. I humbly request all brothers and sisters to remain calm in this difficult situation," he said in an appeal.
The Nepalese government has promised to form a committee to investigate and analyse the entire episode and submit a report within 15 days. There are reports of protestors targeting the residences of political leaders and ministers.
The protesters set fire to the house of Minister for Communication and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung, pelted stones at the residence of Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel, Nepal Rastra Bank Governor Biswo Paudel and attacked the house of former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak.
Reports also say that they made their way to the residence of former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba in Budhanilkantha but were prevented from carrying out an attack. They also hurled stones at the residence of the main opposition leader and Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) (CPN-MC) chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal.
Demonstrators have also targeted residences of chief ministers, provincial ministers and other leaders in various districts despite the local administrations stepping up security measures to take the situation under control, The Kathmandu Post reported. They pelted stones on the Police personnel in Kathmandu leading to use of tear gas shells against them to disperse them.
On the Indian side of the border, the SSB is on high alert, particularly along the Birgunj and Janakpur towns that border Bihar where there have been protests. Groups of Nepali youths sang their national anthem and marched across Birgunj and Janakpur while raising slogans against the Oli government. They later squatted on roads in protest.
Sources disclosed that the SSB has increased surveillance and checking all along the border has been intensified to ensure that unwanted elements do not cross over to the Indian territory. Drones are also being put to use besides patrolling to keep a watch along the border besides the closed-circuit television cameras.
“We are on alert and are closely monitoring the situation. Our jawans are on the job with alacrity. Patrolling and checking in the border areas have been intensified to ensure that unwanted elements do not enter our country,” SSB Patna Frontier Inspector general (IG) Nishith Ujjwal told ETV Bharat.
The alert is said to be preventive in nature and is to ensure that there is no spillover of the agitation from the neighbouring country. Such alerts have been issued from time to time, including the Madhesi protests of 2015 during which the normal trading activities between India and Nepal were disrupted.
“The Armed Police Force of Nepal along the border is also on alert mode and have intensified patrolling on their side. We are in regular touch with them,” an SSB official disclosed.
The SSB is an armed force working under the Ministry of Home Affairs to guard the Indo-Nepal and Indo-Bhutan border. With a strength of around 90,000 personnel, it is also active in anti-insurgency and anti-smuggling operations.
The border has not been sealed but the people and vehicles coming from Nepal are being frisked and checked. The local administrations of the districts along the border including West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, and Kishanganj have also appealed to the people to immediately inform them if they come across any suspicious activity.
The Gen Z protests against the ban on social media platforms, curbs on freedom of expression and corruption in Nepal have till now left at least 19 dead and over 300 injured in clashes with the Police and riot control forces. This agitation has spread fast to all parts of the country.
India has border disputes with Nepal at two places that crop up from time to time. The first one is at Kalapani – Limpiyadhura – Lipulekh which is a strategically important trijunction of India, Nepal and China along the Uttarakhand border while the second one is at Susta in the West Champaran district of Bihar where the dispute is linked to the shifting course of the Gandak (Narayani) river that flows in from Nepal.