India Joins Hands With UN’s FAO For Sustainable Agriculture And Water Management; Pilot Project Started In Four States

New Delhi: In a significant step toward promoting sustainable agriculture and water management in India, the Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) have signed an agreement worth $300,000 to be initially implemented in four Indian states.
With this agreement, FAO aims to enhance water use efficiency through smart irrigation for climate-resilient agriculture and sustainable development, Takayuki Hagiwara, FAO Representative in India told ETV Bharat in New Delhi.
India currently faces significant water stress due to depleting groundwater resources and increasing water demand, especially in agriculture. FAO is working closely with the Government of India and other partners to address these challenges by promoting efficient water use, sustainable agricultural practices, and institutional reforms.
“Currently, we are focusing on building farmers’ skills and capacity. One of our projects is being implemented in Punjab, Haryana, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh,” Hagiwara informed.
He said that the FAO and Jal Shakti Department are implementing closed irrigation systems using pressurized piped water. “This enables farmers to ensure that over 99 percent of the water delivered through pipes is effectively used for agriculture,” he said.
According to the World Resources Institute, India ranks 13th in water scarcity globally. Agriculture consumes nearly 80 percent of the country’s freshwater resources, and traditional irrigation practices have contributed to the over-extraction of groundwater, soil degradation, and growing water scarcity. Climate change and erratic rainfall patterns further exacerbate these issues, making sustainable water management vital to protect agricultural productivity and rural livelihoods.
Currently, 68 million hectares are irrigated, making up 48 percent of India’s net sown area. However, much of this irrigation depends on unsustainable groundwater extraction. Groundwater levels are depleting at alarming rates, especially in key agricultural states, as farmers increasingly rely on tube wells, as surface water irrigation systems are not able to cover the entire agriculture areas nor provide enough water throughout cropping periods
Hagiwara noted that most Indian farmers use open irrigation systems, which suffer from significant water loss due to evaporation and leakage.
“In contrast, closed pressurized systems can extend water access to previously unirrigated areas. The gravity generated within the system helps distribute water efficiently over longer distances,” he said.
In addition to upgrading irrigation infrastructure, the initiative will include the installation of optical fiber cables alongside Pressurized Piped Irrigation Systems (PPIS) pipes. This integration will facilitate the collection of real-time water consumption data at each farm and provide Wi-Fi access to rural areas, enabling farmers to stay connected and access critical information.
According to Hagiwara, traditional surface water canal systems lead to major water losses from seepage and evaporation.
“PPIS offers a solution by transporting water through sealed, pressurized pipelines, enabling precise, equitable, and efficient water delivery to fields,” he said.
Strengthening water governance through community participation
Given the scale and complexity of India’s water challenges, a coordinated approach is required to modernize the country's irrigation systems, improve water-use efficiency, and strengthen local governance in water management. The integration of Water Users Association/Society (WUA/S) into irrigation governance structures is essential for ensuring community participation, transparency, and accountability in water distribution.
Hagiwara said that WUA/S are essential for decentralizing irrigation governance, promoting community participation, and ensuring transparency and accountability in water distribution.
“By embedding WUA/S within the local governance framework, these associations enable communities to take active ownership of water resources, leading to more efficient and equitable water usage,” he said.
Digital agriculture and climate resilience
To further modernize irrigation systems, the introduction of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies is also planned. This includes mobile-based, on-demand water supply, allowing farmers to remotely operate irrigation systems and control the timing and quantity of water used.
Hagiwara said that the irrigation scheduling will be semi-automated, guided by the data from these soil moisture sensors, which will help farmers make informed decisions about when and how much water to supply to their fields.
“However, to minimize risks associated with potential malfunctions of soil moisture sensors or the irrigation scheduling system, farmers will retain full control over water allocation,” he said.
The Proposed Approach for Collaboration
The “Indian Irrigation Towards 2030 - Pathways for Enhancing Effective Use of Water for Economic Development and Climate-Resilient Agriculture” strategy will be implemented by FAO through a two-phase approach aimed at laying the foundation for sustainable water resource management and ensuring long-term agricultural resilience.
The approach will be led by FAO, in collaboration with the CADWM Wing, Ministry of Jal Shakti, through a combination of FAO’s Technical Cooperation Programme (TCP) and a potential Unilateral Trust Fund (UTF) with the Ministry.
Technical Cooperation Programme – Foundational Studies and Pilot Activities
FAO’s TCP will focus on providing foundational studies, expert consultations, and pilot activities that will serve as the building blocks for the wider implementation of the “Indian Irrigation Towards 2030” strategy. This phase will aim to develop critical insights, strengthen governance structures like Water Users Associations (WUA/S), and test innovative models for efficient water use.
Unilateral Trust Fund– Scaling Up
With the progress made under the TCP, the Ministry of Jal Shakti, will explore the creation of a Unilateral Trust Fund (UTF) with FAO to scale up the project at a national level. This second phase will focus on expanding the successful models and insights gained from the TCP pilot activities, transitioning from localized testing to full-scale deployment across various regions of India.
Strengthening the IMT framework
Under the irrigation management transfer (IMT) framework, WUA/S will be structured at the Gram Panchayat level, ensuring that water management is handled locally with direct oversight by communities.
“As WUA/S grow, they will form a network at the Block and District levels, facilitating coordinated efforts across regions. This hierarchical structure strengthens the management of water resources, enabling greater collaboration between smallholder farmers and regional authorities, thereby improving water allocation, communication, and accountability,” Hagiwara said.
