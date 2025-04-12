ETV Bharat / bharat

India, Italy Resolve To Take Forward IMEEC initiative

In this image posted by @DrSJaishankar on April 11, 2025, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a meeting with Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani and Minister of University and Research Anna Maria Bernini, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: India and Italy have decided to expand cooperation in areas of trade, defence, clean energy and high technology while vowing to work jointly in implementing the ambitious India-Middle-East-Europe-Economic Corridor (IMEEC).

Ways to deepen India-Italy cooperation under the framework of Joint Strategic Action Plan (JSAP) 2025-29 figured prominently during talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani last evening.

Tajani, also the minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, is on a two-day visit to India from Friday.

In the delegation level talks, Jaishankar and Tajani reviewed the growing bilateral cooperation under the ambit of JSAP which included the areas of trade and investment, defence and security, space, science and technology, clean energy transition and people-to-people ties, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday.

It said the two ministers noted the vast potential of India-Italy cooperation in areas of artificial intelligence, cyber, telecom, digital technologies, renewable energy, biofuels, education and mobility of youth and professionals, among others.

The JSAP was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni following their last November meeting at Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Jaishankar and Tajani reiterated their commitment to elevating the bilateral strategic partnership and ensuring concrete outcomes from the JSAP, the MEA said in a statement.

It added that the visit and engagements of Deputy PM Tajani were instrumental is taking forward the strategic partnership and diversifying bilateral cooperation across domains as per the JSAP.

The two ministers also exchanged views on global and regional developments of mutual interest with Jaishankar welcoming Italy's continued focus on the Indo-Pacific.

Jaishankar and Tajani renewed their commitment to take forward the strategic initiative IMEEC, according to the MEA.