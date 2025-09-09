ETV Bharat / bharat

India Issues Emergency Contact Numbers For Its Nationals In Nepal

People take part in protests outside a government office, in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. Protesters in Nepal called for Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli to step down and targeted the homes of multiple political figures, as nationwide demonstrations entered their second consecutive day. ( PTI )

By ETV Bharat English Team Published : September 9, 2025 at 4:54 PM IST 1 Min Read