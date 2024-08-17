INDIA Is With You In Fight Against Injustice: Rahul Gandhi To Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the INDIA bloc is with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the "fight against injustice".

Gandhi made the remarks while greeting Kejriwal on his birthday. Kejriwal turned 56 on Friday. "Hearty birthday wishes to Delhi Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal. I hope you stay healthy and happy," Gandhi said on X. "INDIA is with you in this fight against injustice," he said.

The Congress and AAP are part of the INDIA bloc at the national level. Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who was recently bailed out, also extended birthday wishes to Kejriwal and said the party supremo has been fighting the "toughest battle against the dictatorship going on in the country". The Aam Aadmi Party held a series of events to celebrate his birthday.

"Happy birthday to the chief minister of Delhi, my dear friend and political guru Arvind Kejriwal ji, who fought the toughest battle against the dictatorship going on in the country.

"We are proud to be soldiers of a patriotic and revolutionary leader who chose to go to jail rather than kneel before a dictator. Today the country's democracy is imprisoned in the form of Arvind Kejriwal," Sisodia said in a post in Hindi on 'X'. The former deputy chief minister also commenced his foot march in the evening.

In a post on 'X', the AAP said, "Arvind Kejriwal is an idea that gets stronger the more it is suppressed." Delhi minister Atishi described Kejriwal as a "revolutionary of modern India" and exuded confidence that he would soon come out of jail.

"Today is the birthday of Arvind Kejriwal, the revolutionary of modern India, who changed the condition of Delhi with his governance model."Gave new hope to the people of Delhi with his honest politics. Arvind Ji, who shaped the future of millions of people while fighting dictatorship, is today in jail in a false case. But truth will prevail and the favourite chief minister of Delhiites will come out," she said on X.

Kejriwal, who is also the AAP national convenor, was arrested by the ED on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. The Supreme Court has granted him interim bail in the money laundering case but he remains in jail after the CBI arrested him in a related matter.