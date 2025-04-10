India Is Today More Bharat, Says Jaishankar

New Delhi: Traditions and inheritance that were "long neglected" have now been revived, more languages now enjoy classical status, and Indian habits and practices are receiving new impetus and momentum- in essence, "India is today more Bharat", External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday.
The Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) "recognises this transformation, and I am confident that it will factor it into its future", Jaishankar said in his address at an event marking the 75th anniversary of the ICCR here.
The ICCR falls under the purview of the Ministry of External Affairs.
"Seventy-five years is clearly a significant time for any institution to grow and develop. It is an even longer time when it comes to the environment in which such institutions function.
"Our nation and our society has changed profoundly in this duration. Today, we are by any measure more confident, authentic and committed than before in terms of expressing our identity and promoting its understanding," Jaishankar said.
There is "much sharper awareness of our culture, heritage and traditions" within the country today, the Union minister said.
"Indeed, there is pride about so many of their facets that they translate into a wide range of activities and initiatives. We see that when it is promoting tourism and increasing our world heritage sites," Jaishankar said.
It is visible in campaigns such as 'One District, One Product' or, for that matter, in the support that the Centre now provides to the Vishwakarma community, he said.
"Traditions and inheritance that were long neglected have now been revived, more languages enjoy classical status, and our habits and practices- whether we speak of yoga, ayurveda or millets -- are receiving a new impetus and momentum. In essence, India is today more Bharat, and the ICCR recognises this transformation. I am confident that it will factor it into its future," Jaishankar said.
"Glad to join 75th anniversary celebrations of @iccr_hq. Spoke about the emergence of an India that is confident, authentic and committed in expressing its identity as a civilisational state. The task for ICCR is to shape the global discourse and put across India's message," Jaishankar said in the post in which he also shared photographs from the event.
In his address, Jaishankar emphasised that today it is difficult to talk about diplomacy without its cultural and soft power accompaniments.
He cited the example of the G20 Summit in 2023 that India hosted after a series of meeting, holding its year-long presidency.
"Two years later, we are still seeing the reverberations of the presidency, which I believe would continue further," he said.
The last decade has demonstrated how soft power endeavours can be run on a global scale, he asserted.
"I am confident that the ICCR will continue to grow and contribute to our quest for Viksit Bharat," he said.
Jaishankar also emphasised the changes that have taken place globally in the several decades that have passed.
"During this period, the world has changed as well. Economic and political rebalancing have today set the stage for cultural rebalancing. The natural diversity of the world is asserting itself... Voices and practices long suppressed are beginning to be heard.
"As we move away from a particular version of globalisation that served the interest of a few, these tendencies will accentuate further," Jaishankar said.
In such a scenario, he said, it is natural that a civilisational state like India would "make its presence felt more strongly on the world stage".
For the ICCR, it means "new horizons, new ambitions, and a new agenda", the Union minister said.
"We live not just in an era of flux, we have actually entered an existence that is more regionalised, and I would even say localised," Jaishankar said.
Consider the implications of multipolarity, it means "more choices, it means greater interplay and less hegemonism", he said.
"For many it opens up windows to rediscovery, for others it creates opportunities for fresh collaboration. The nations of the Global South are particular beneficiaries of this trend," he said.
Stating that the diaspora plays an important role in shaping India's image, Jaishankar said, "For India, the diaspora is both an invaluable connect and an enormous resource. Harnessing its energy more effectively should be high on ICCR's priorities. ICCR has to prepare for a far more complex and ambitious exercise than in the past," he said.
Based in Delhi, the ICCR was established and formally inaugurated in April 1950. Former education minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad served as its first president from 1950 till 1958.