India Is Committed To Become World Leader In Green Hydrogen Sector: Prahlad Joshi

New Delhi: Asserting that India is committed to becoming a world leader in the crucial sector of Green Hydrogen, Union Minister of New & Renewable Energy Prahlad Joshi on Wednesday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is sending a clear message about India's aspirations for a leadership position in clean energy and assert its emerging dominance in the Green Hydrogen sector.
"Through the National Green Hydrogen Mission, we expect to position India as the global hub to produce Green Hydrogen and its derivatives," said Joshi at the curtain raiser programme ahead of the 2nd International Conference on Green Hydrogen (ICGH 2024) from September 11-13 in New Delhi.
The conference will provide a platform for showcasing products, services and technologies to a global audience. The conference will also discuss green financing, human resource upskilling and start-up initiatives.
"The second edition of ICGH 2024 marks a significant milestone in our endeavour towards making India the global hub for the production of Green Hydrogen and its derivatives. This year, the three-day event will bring together thought leaders, policymakers, industry experts, and innovators from around the world to explore the latest advancements in Green Hydrogen technology," said Joshi.
After the successful completion of the first edition of the International Conference on Green Hydrogen last year, the Centre is organising the second edition of the event where more than 2000 registrations have already taken place. Over 6,000 scientists and over 120 exhibitors are expected to take part in the event.
Since the inaugural edition, the Indian mission has achieved significant progress namely awarding a capacity of 3000 MW for electrolyser manufacturing; 4,12,000 TPA (Tonnes Per Annum) for Green Hydrogen production; issued tenders for 4,50,000 TPA of Green Hydrogen capacity and 7,39,000 TPA of Green Ammonia production. Pilot projects are likely to be initiated in the steel, shipping and mobility sectors.
The government has also launched the R&D scheme with an outlay of Rs 400 crores to support the research activities in the Green Hydrogen ecosystem.
Joshi highlighted several innovative components of the conference, including a Green Hydrogen Hackathon, GH2THON, a youth session, Green Hydrogen for Youth, and poster and quiz competitions.
"These initiatives are designed to engage a wide range of participants and foster innovation in the field. Our GH2thon hackathon will challenge bright minds to develop solutions for the Green Hydrogen ecosystem. We are looking for innovative indigenous solutions to drive technological breakthroughs in the Green Hydrogen ecosystem of India. Whether it's enhancing energy efficiency, optimising the supply chain, or integrating hydrogen technology with existing infrastructure, your ideas can make a difference," said Joshi.
