ETV Bharat / bharat

India Is Building Robust, Self-Reliant Defence Ecosystem: Rajnath Singh

The Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) is hosting the inaugural edition of Delhi Defence Dialogue on November 12-13.

India Is Building Robust, Self-Reliant Defence Ecosystem: Rajnath Singh
Rajnath Singh (ETV Bharat/ File)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said a host of initiatives are underway to build a robust and self-reliant defence ecosystem in India along with combating the "menace of information warfare" against national security.

Addressing the inaugural edition of Delhi Defence Dialogue (DDD), titled ‘Adaptive Defence: Navigating the Changing Landscape of Modern Warfare’, at the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA), Singh said, "Government of India has been working at the structural, organisational and capability levels to incorporate strong element of jointness among the three armed forces. The establishment of the institution of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), development of the idea of theatre commands, improvisation of the training curriculum, and forging new defence partnerships around the world are some of them," Singh said.

Adaptive defence strategies

The minister said that India is increasingly deploying 'adaptive defence' strategies to counter the menace of information warfare against national security, taking several initiatives to address the issue of defence modernisation and production. The 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan', with its focus on self-reliance in defence sector, forms the bedrock of this vision, he added.

Singh described 'adaptive defence', as a strategic approach, where a nation’s military forces and defence mechanisms continuously evolve to counter emerging threats and challenges effectively. In essence, it involves cultivating a mindset and capability to adapt, innovate, and persevere, even in the face of unpredictable and evolving circumstances, Singh said while applauding MP-IDSA, led by its director general Amb Sujan R. Chinoy, for taking the initiative to focus on 'adaptive defence'.

Emphasising that 'adaptive defence' must be the mantra of India’s strategic formulations and operational responses, the defence ministry described situational awareness, flexibility at strategic and tactical levels, resilience, agility, and integration with the emerging and futuristic technologies, as key to understanding and creating adaptive defence.

Attracting investment for defence sector

The minister listed several initiatives undertaken by the government to attract investments for the defence sector. Increasing the Foreign Direct Investment limit up to 100 per cent in specific cases, establishment of Defence Industrial Corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, and the ‘Make in India’ campaign, being some of them, he added.

"Apart from reforms related to defence personnel, command, control and equipment, a collaborative approach is also critical in dealing with contemporary problems of defence and security. Adaptive Defence can only become a reality when it is also a reflection of collaborative defence", he added.

The inaugural edition of DDD will be a flagship platform of MP-IDSA for addressing the multifaceted challenges of defence and security in India. It aims to delve into critical topics like emerging threats, supply chain management and role of technology in modern warfare. The session features eminent speakers from nine countries namely, Armenia, Australia, France, Israel, Japan, Italy, Russia, USA, apart from India.

Read more

  1. Owner's Pride: IIT Kanpur’s 'Swadeshi' Drone Takes Flight For Use In Indian Defence
  2. "C295 Aircraft Is a Mega Gamechanger; Will Ease Sustenance and Maintenance of Frontline Forces”: Defence Expert PK Sehgal

New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said a host of initiatives are underway to build a robust and self-reliant defence ecosystem in India along with combating the "menace of information warfare" against national security.

Addressing the inaugural edition of Delhi Defence Dialogue (DDD), titled ‘Adaptive Defence: Navigating the Changing Landscape of Modern Warfare’, at the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA), Singh said, "Government of India has been working at the structural, organisational and capability levels to incorporate strong element of jointness among the three armed forces. The establishment of the institution of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), development of the idea of theatre commands, improvisation of the training curriculum, and forging new defence partnerships around the world are some of them," Singh said.

Adaptive defence strategies

The minister said that India is increasingly deploying 'adaptive defence' strategies to counter the menace of information warfare against national security, taking several initiatives to address the issue of defence modernisation and production. The 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan', with its focus on self-reliance in defence sector, forms the bedrock of this vision, he added.

Singh described 'adaptive defence', as a strategic approach, where a nation’s military forces and defence mechanisms continuously evolve to counter emerging threats and challenges effectively. In essence, it involves cultivating a mindset and capability to adapt, innovate, and persevere, even in the face of unpredictable and evolving circumstances, Singh said while applauding MP-IDSA, led by its director general Amb Sujan R. Chinoy, for taking the initiative to focus on 'adaptive defence'.

Emphasising that 'adaptive defence' must be the mantra of India’s strategic formulations and operational responses, the defence ministry described situational awareness, flexibility at strategic and tactical levels, resilience, agility, and integration with the emerging and futuristic technologies, as key to understanding and creating adaptive defence.

Attracting investment for defence sector

The minister listed several initiatives undertaken by the government to attract investments for the defence sector. Increasing the Foreign Direct Investment limit up to 100 per cent in specific cases, establishment of Defence Industrial Corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, and the ‘Make in India’ campaign, being some of them, he added.

"Apart from reforms related to defence personnel, command, control and equipment, a collaborative approach is also critical in dealing with contemporary problems of defence and security. Adaptive Defence can only become a reality when it is also a reflection of collaborative defence", he added.

The inaugural edition of DDD will be a flagship platform of MP-IDSA for addressing the multifaceted challenges of defence and security in India. It aims to delve into critical topics like emerging threats, supply chain management and role of technology in modern warfare. The session features eminent speakers from nine countries namely, Armenia, Australia, France, Israel, Japan, Italy, Russia, USA, apart from India.

Read more

  1. Owner's Pride: IIT Kanpur’s 'Swadeshi' Drone Takes Flight For Use In Indian Defence
  2. "C295 Aircraft Is a Mega Gamechanger; Will Ease Sustenance and Maintenance of Frontline Forces”: Defence Expert PK Sehgal

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAJNATH SINGHDELHI DEFENCE DIALOGUEDEFENCEINDIAN DEFENCE ECOSYSTEM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

How Doodles Got A Russian Art Teacher Locked Up For 20 Years

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.