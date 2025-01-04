ETV Bharat / bharat

India, Iran Discuss Development Of Chabahar Port, Trade Relations

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a meeting with the Deputy Foreign Minister of Political Affairs of Iran Majid Takht Ravanchi, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: India and Iran on Friday carried out a comprehensive review of their ties including the joint development of the Chabahar port, ways to boost trade and economic engagement and possible cooperation in agriculture and some other sectors.

At the 19th India-Iran Foreign Office Consultations held in Delhi, the Iranian side is learnt to have requested New Delhi to explore ways to resume procurement of Iranian crude oil. India stopped the procurement of crude oil from Iran in mid-2019 following sanctions imposed on the Persian Gulf nation by the United States.

The Iranian delegation at the talks was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht Ravanchi while the Indian side was headed by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. Ravanchi met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the discussions focused on bilateral matters and current regional challenges.

"Discussed our bilateral ties, progress in Chabahar port and regional developments. Confident that the Foreign Office Consultations will give momentum to our partnership," Jaishankar said on X. Located in the Sistan-Balochistan province on the energy-rich Iran's southern coast, the Chabahar port is being developed by India and Iran to boost connectivity and trade ties.

On the Foreign Office Consultations, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the two sides "reviewed the entire spectrum of the bilateral relationship, including Chabahar Port, agricultural cooperation, trade and economic issues, as well as cultural and people-to-people ties".