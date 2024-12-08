India Invincible Under BSF's Unwavering Protection: Home Minister Shah

Jodhpur: Addressing the 60th raising day of the Border Security Force (BSF) here on Sunday, home minister Amit Shah reiterated India's prowess.

"India is always invincible and will remain so. No one can defeat it. This pride is because of the BSF soldiers. The responsibility of protecting the borders of our country is on them. When the whole country sleeps, these soldiers remain firm in their commitment to protect," he said.

"To further strengthen the border and increase vigil in sensitive areas, we have come up with a comprehensive integrated border management system. The pilot project of the Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS) has been established in Dhubri in Assam which is yielding good results. After improving the results, it will be installed in border areas. The border fence is also being strengthened," Shah said.

He said the problem of drones is going complicate in the coming days and work is being done to counter it.

"The DRDO and other departments have together created a laser-equipped anti-drone gun mount system, which is currently in the experimental stage. Its initial results are very good. We have shot down 55 per cent of the drones in Punjab borders. I am confident that we will create a complete anti-drone unit in a few years and will work to make the country safe from the coming threats," he said.

"The entire country is proud of the Border Security Force which keeps the country's borders impenetrable with its valor and courage. Live from the 60th Foundation Day Parade Ceremony of @BSF_India in Jodhpur," Shah shared in X.

Shah said the duty of BSF jawans is difficult as they spend the golden period of their lives under harsh weather conditions. They live away from their families, cannot pay attention to the education of children and take care of their near and dear ones. "This renunciation of yours shows your patriotism towards the country. The soldiers show their bravery even in snowy mountains, scorching deserts, and dense forests or inaccessible terrains. When the whole country sleeps, you protect the borders as the country's first line of defence. You keep the country safe from external attacks, left-wing extremism or terrorist attacks," he said.

The home minister said without sacrifice and self-denial of jawans, PM Modi's dream of making India 'Viksit' by 2047 will remain unfulfilled.

"The Centre has done a lot of work for you and your families. Through Ayushman CAPF, cards have been provided to the families of 41 lakh soldiers with unlimited health services. About 29,000 hospitals have been linked to it," Shah said.

The event saw the attendance of union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, deputy chief minister Premchand Bairwa, BSF director Daljit Singh Chaudhary and others.