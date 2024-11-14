IITF Begins Today; Pragati Maidan Wears Festive Look; Here’s What You Need to Know

New Delhi: Pragati Maidan where India International Trade Fair Begins on Thursday wears festive look and ready to bustle with actvities on account of this event, which is expected to draw around 60,000 visitors each day, with the number potentially rising to 1.5 lakh on weekends and holidays.

In view of the largescale fair, authorities are taking no chances in terms of security arrangements. An advisory issued warns of traffic congestion in areas near Pragati Maidan, including Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Ring Road, Shershah Road, and Purana Quila Road.

According to the advisory, traffic congestion is expected on Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Ring Road, Shershah Road, and Purana Quila Road. People not attending the fair are advised to avoid or bypass these roads to ensure a hassle-free journey.



Business visitors will be allowed to enter the fair from November 14 to 18. The event will be open to the general public from November 19, between 9.30 am and 7.30 pm, it said. Entry to the trade fair will be prohibited at Gate numbers 5-A, 5-B, 7, 8, and 9. Visitors can enter through Gate numbers 1, 4, 6, and 10, while exhibitors can enter through Gates 1, 4, 5-B, and 10.



Media personnel will be allowed to enter through Gate 5-B, while ITPO officials can enter via Gates 1 and 9. No entries will be allowed after 5.30 pm on any day. Tickets for the fair will not be sold at Pragati Maidan. Instead, they will be available online and at selected metro stations (except Supreme Court Metro Station), the advisory noted.



Special arrangements for ease of vehicular activities



For chauffeur-driven vehicles, taxis and autos, the designated drop-off points will be on the service lane in front of Gate 3 and Gate 7 of ITPO, as well as near the entry gates to the basement parking areas. Entry to the fair may be closed earlier if required for public safety, it said.



To ensure smooth traffic management around Pragati Maidan, no vehicles will be allowed to halt or park on Mathura Road or Bhairon Marg. Additionally, no vehicles will be permitted to park on Shershah Road, Purana Quila Road, Bhagwan Dass Road, or Tilak Marg. Vehicles found parked in these areas will be towed and penalised for improper parking and disobedience of lawful instructions. Towed vehicles will be relocated to the National Stadium parking lot at Gate 5, the advisory added.



Those travelling by Delhi Metro can alight at Supreme Court Metro Station and enter ITPO via Gate 10 or use the shuttle service to enter through Gates 6 and 4. Alternatively, they can get off at Mandi House Metro Station and walk to the venue.



DTC bus passengers travelling from Delhi or NCR can alight at designated bus stops on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg. Visitors are advised to park their vehicles in Basement Parking No. 1 (entry and exit via Bhairon Marg and the Pragati Tunnel from the Ring Road side), Bhairon Mandir Parking, or the Delhi Zoo parking area.



Exhibitors and visitors are encouraged to park in Basement Parking No. 2, located under Bharat Mandapam. Entry and exit are through the Pragati Tunnel (from Purana Quila to Ring Road) and also from Mathura Road (via underpass number 4 and exit near Gate 8, ITPO). As there will be heavy pedestrian movement and significant traffic on Mathura Road, visitors are advised to use the foot-over bridge for safety.

