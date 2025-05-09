Know More About Integrated CUAS Grid, Which Successfully Neutralises Pakistani Drones, Missile Attack

Hyderabad: India's Integrated Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (CUAS) Grid and air defence infrastructure successfully intercepted and neutralised a wave of drones and missiles launched by Pakistan on the intervening night of May 8-9.
The swift response underscores India’s advancing capabilities in airspace security amid the escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan.
CUAS or Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems are designed to detect, track and disable drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV). These systems rely both on soft-kill techniques (such as jamming) and hard-kill measures (such as kinetic interception). India has deployed a diverse mix of indigenous and foreign-developed CUAS technologies.
Among the notable systems are the DRDO-developed vehicle-mounted anti-drone platform in collaboration with Adani Defence, Zen Technologies’ sensor-integrated system, and UAVs like the FWD 200B and HAL CATS Warrior. The Indrajaal CUAS, known for its large area threat neutralisation, and imported systems such as the Isreali-origin Heron and Searcher UAVs, also form part of India’s defence mechanism.
These platforms work in tandem with India’s broader air surveillance network to protect critical infrastructure, including military bases, airports, and border regions. During the recent air attack, Pakistan’s drones and missile threats in military zones in Jammu and Pathankot were swiftly identified and engaged by the Integrated CUAS Grid.
The system used a range of sensors to track incoming threats and respond with appropriate countermeasures. The latest successful interception has been seen as a real-world validation of evolving India’s defence ecosystem.
How CUAS work?
They operate through a layered approach involving radar, radio-frequency sensors, electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) cameras, and acoustic detectors to first identify and monitor UAVs.
Once a threat is confirmed, CUAS can deploy soft-kill methods such as jamming the drone’s communication or GPS signals to force it to land or return to its base. In high-risk scenarios, hard-kill options such as kinetic interceptors or lasers may be used to physically disable to destroy the drone. This multi-pronged defence is especially critical in sensitive border areas.