India Initiates Anti-Dumping Probe Into PVC Resin Imports From EU, Japan

New Delhi: India has initiated a probe into the alleged dumping of PVC paste resin, used to make artificial leather and other technical textiles products, from the European Union (EU) and Japan, according to a notification. The commerce ministry's investigation arm, Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), is probing the dumping as imports are allegedly hurting the margins of the domestic industry.

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd has filed an application seeking the imposition of anti-dumping duty, stating that the cheap imports are causing material injury to the domestic industry.

"Based on the duly substantiated written application submitted by the domestic industry and having reached satisfaction based on the prima facie evidence submitted by domestic industry about the dumping of subject goods...the Authority, hereby, initiates an anti-dumping investigation," the DGTR has said in a notification.

If it is established that the dumping has caused material injury to domestic players, the DGTR would recommend the imposition of anti-dumping duty on these imports. The finance ministry takes the final decision to impose duties.