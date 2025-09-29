ETV Bharat / bharat

India Initiates Anti-Dumping Probe Into Import Of Solar Cell Component, Mobile Covers From China

An employee works on solar panels, at a factory in Lianyungang, China ( File/AFP )

New Delhi: The Commerce Ministry's arm, DGTR, has initiated an anti-dumping probe into the import of a solar cell component and mobile covers from China, following complaints by RenewSys India and All India Mobile Cover Manufacturer Association.

The applicant has alleged that the industry is impacted due to the dumped imports of "Solar Encapsulants, excluding EVA Encapsulants" from China.

The item is used in the manufacturing of solar PV modules.

"The authority, hereby, initiates an anti-dumping investigation to determine the existence, degree and effect of the dumping," DGTR said in a notification on Monday.

If it is established that the dumping has caused material injury to domestic players, the DGTR would recommend the imposition of the levy on imports.

The finance ministry takes the final decision to impose duties.

Anti-dumping probes are conducted by countries to determine whether domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports.

As a countermeasure, they impose these duties under the multilateral regime of the Geneva-based World Trade Organization (WTO). The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level playing field for domestic producers vis-à-vis foreign producers and exporters.

India and these countries are members of the WTO.