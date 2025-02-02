ETV Bharat / bharat

India-Indonesia Ties Rooted In Thousands Of Years Of Shared Culture: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the relations between India and Indonesia are not just geopolitical but are rooted in thousands of years of shared culture and history with both countries having a tradition of unity in diversity.

Modi made the remarks while addressing the Maha Kumbabhishegam of Shri Sanathana Dharma Aalayam in Jakarta, Indonesia, via video conferencing.

"It is my pleasure that I have become a part of the Maha Kumbabishekam of the Murugan Temple in Jakarta. I am far from Jakarta but my mind is close to it just like India and Indonesia are close to each other...I extend my wishes to all the people there on the occasion of Maha Kumbabhishegam," Modi said.

Just a few days ago, President Prabowo Subianto had taken the love of 140 crore Indians from India, Modi said and added that through their president, the people of Indonesia must be experiencing the good wishes of every Indian.

"I congratulate all of you and crores of devotees of Lord Murugan in India-Indonesia and across the world on the occasion of Maha Kumbabhishegam of Jakarta Temple. I wish that the praise of Lord Murugan continues through the hymns of Tiruppugal. May the mantras of Skanda Shashthi Kavacham protect all people," Modi said.

"For the people of India and Indonesia, our relations are not just geopolitical. We are connected by thousands of years old culture. We are connected by thousands of years old history. Our relationship is of heritage, of science, of faith. Our relationship is of shared faith, of spirituality. We are also related to Lord Murugan and Lord Shri Ram. And, we are also related to Lord Buddha," he said.

When a person going from India to Indonesia folds his hands in the Prambanan temple, that person gets the same spiritual experience as Kashi and Kedar, he said.

When people of India hear about Kakawin and Serat Ramayana, they get the same feeling as Valmiki Ramayana, Kamba Ramayana and Ramcharit Manas, Modi said.

"Now in India, Indonesia's Ramlila is also staged in Ayodhya. Similarly, when we hear 'Om Swasti-Astu' in Bali, we remember the Swasti recitation by the Vedic scholars of India," he said.