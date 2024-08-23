India In Talks With Qatar To Release Two Holy Swaroops Of Guru Granth Sahib, Says MEA

New Delhi: India on Friday said that it has taken up the matter of releasing two holy swaroops of Guru Granth Sahib which have been seized by the Qatari authorities, with the Qatar side and Indian embassy keeping the Sikh community in Doha abreast of developments in this regard.

In response to media queries regarding the matter, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have seen reports regarding the Guru Granth Sahib seized by the Qatari authorities and the demand of their release by the Sikh community. The government has already taken up the matter with the Qatar side and our Embassy has kept the Sikh community in Doha abreast of developments in this regard. It is important to note that two Swaroops of Guru Granth Sahib were taken by Qatar authorities from two individuals/groups who were charged with running a religious establishment without the approval of the Government of Qatar. Our Embassy rendered all possible assistance within the ambit of local laws and regulations".

Jaiswal said that one Swaroop of the Holy Book was returned by Qatari authorities and it was assured that the other Swaroop is also kept with respect.

“We continue to follow up the matter with Qatar authorities with high priority and hope for early resolution", MEA spox added.

According to sources, the President of the Shiromoni Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee, Harjinder Singh Dhami, has made a formal request to the external affairs minister (EAM) and the Indian ambassador to Qatar to step in and assist in the return of two holy 'saroops' of Guru Granth Sahib that have been seized by the police in Doha, Qatar. Dhami provided details about the situation, including the private practice of the Sikh faith on private property due to governmental restrictions on non-Islamic public worship, and appealed for the release of 'saroops' and their reinstallation on the same premises.

Additionally, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal has also urged the external affairs minister to address this issue and highlighted the community's concern about the seizure of the 'saroops.' Badal also suggested working towards the establishment of 'gurdwaras' in Qatar, enabling Sikhs to practice their religion freely, and proposed engaging with the Qatari government to allow the Sikh community to establish gurdwaras similar to those in other Islamic countries like Dubai (UAE).