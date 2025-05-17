ETV Bharat / bharat

India Imposes Port Restrictions On Key Imports From Bangladesh; Check What's Allowed, What's Not

New Delhi: Regulating cross-border trade, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in India has announced port restrictions on import of certain goods from Bangladesh. The directive comes into effect immediately, government sources said.

As per reports, the directive limits the entry of readymade garments, processed food items, and certain other products to designated seaports, while exempting goods transiting to Nepal and Bhutan.

On Saturday, the DGFT issued a notification imposing port restrictions on the import of specific goods such as Readymade garments, processed food items etc., from Bangladesh to India. However, port restriction will not apply to Bangladesh goods transiting through India but destined for Nepal and Bhutan.

The directive, detailing port restrictions has come into effect immediately.