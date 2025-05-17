India Imposes Port Restrictions On Key Imports From Bangladesh; Check What's Allowed, What's Not

New Delhi: Regulating cross-border trade, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in India has announced port restrictions on import of certain goods from Bangladesh. The directive comes into effect immediately, government sources said.
As per reports, the directive limits the entry of readymade garments, processed food items, and certain other products to designated seaports, while exempting goods transiting to Nepal and Bhutan.
On Saturday, the DGFT issued a notification imposing port restrictions on the import of specific goods such as Readymade garments, processed food items etc., from Bangladesh to India. However, port restriction will not apply to Bangladesh goods transiting through India but destined for Nepal and Bhutan.
As per the notification, import of all kinds of readymade garments from Bangladesh shall not be allowed from any land port; however, it is allowed only through Nhava Sheva and Kolkata seaports.
Apart from this, import of fruit/fruit flavoured and carbonated drinks; processed food items; cotton and cotton yarn Waste; plastic and PVC finished goods, except pigments, dyes, plasticisers and granules that form input for own industries; and wooden furniture, shall not be allowed through any Land Customs Stations (LCSs)/ Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram; and LCS Changrabandha and Fulbari, in West Bengal.
However, the port restrictions do not apply to the import of fish, LPG, edible oil, and crushed stone from Bangladesh, the notification added.