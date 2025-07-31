ETV Bharat / bharat

India Has To Be Contend With Political Challenges From 'China, America, Pakistan' Now: Cong

New Delhi: After US President Donald Trump announced 25 per cent tariff on India, Congress on Thursday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that he once spoke of the TOP (Tomato, Onion, Potato) challenges in prices, but the country now has to be contend with the political challenges arising out of CAP (China, America, Pakistan).

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said that President Trump is "piling it on India".

In an X post, Ramesh wrote, "Since May 10, he has claimed 30 times that he stopped Operation Sindoor. These claims were made in four different countries. On June 18, he hosted the Pakistan Army Chief and the orchestrator of the Pahalgam terror attacks for lunch at the White House."

"On July 30, he imposed a 25% tariff on US imports from India plus a penalty on India's oil and defence purchases from Russia. In addition, sanctions on at least six Indian companies were imposed for engaging with Iran," he said.

On July 30, Trump also announced that the US will help Pakistan explore and develop its oil and gas reserves, Ramesh said, adding that this comes on top of his full-throated support to Pakistan receiving financial assistance from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

"Prime Minister Modi once spoke of the TOP (Tomato, Onion, Potato) challenge in prices. Now India has to contend with the political challenge arising out of CAP (China, America, Pakistan)," Ramesh said.