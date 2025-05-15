Exclusive: Operation Sindoor Proved Power Of India's Indigenous Technology, Says Tejas Designer Kota Harinarayan

Berhampur: Over the years, India has strengthened its defence system, giving priority to indigenous weapons. The country is manufacturing state-of-the-art weapons with its own technology, without depending much on other nations, said Padma Shri Dr Kota Harinarayan following the success of Operation Sindoor launched by the Indian Armed Forces in the aftermath of Pahalgam tragedy.

Kota Harinarayan, a resident of Berhampur in Odisha, happens to be the chief designer and head of project 'Tejas', the Indian Air Force's fighter aircraft developed with indigenous technology for the country's military forces.

When ETV Bharat's Samir Kumar Acharya caught up with the 82-year-old scientist, he shed light on the recent 'Operation Sindoor', fighter aircraft 'Tejas' in the Army, use of high-tech weapons, on plans designed to suppress the enemy, about the naming of country's missiles and rockets, India's rising power in the world and much more. Here are excerpts from the interview:

What's your take on 'Operation Sindoor'?

Kota Harinarayan: For the first time, during Operation Sindoor, indigenous technology has been deployed in the country to a large extent, and whatever has been done in the field of air defence has been successful in combating the drones and missiles fired by enemies in Pakistan. Our use of indigenous technology can be claimed as the best in the world. There is no doubt that we can protect ourselves in every aspect; be it political, economic or in the sphere of technology.

Padma Shri Kota Harinarayan with his family in Berhampur, Odisha (ETV Bharat)

Your opinion on missiles made with completely indigenous technology?

Kota Harinarayan: Missiles are the first line of defence of the Army. India has many missiles starting from "Akash" to S-400. Along with this, there are many defence systems like drones and anti-drones. This apart, fighter aircrafts also play a major role. The Indian Air Force looks fully prepared and efforts are continuously evolving in this regard. The recent operation is a glaring proof.

What's the major difference between fighter aircraft Tejas and other aircraft?

Kota Harinarayan: Tejas, made entirely with Indian technology, is one of the smallest fighter aircraft in the world. It has been designed in such a way that it has the ability to target the enemy's ground radar and air-to-air radar. It will prove to be a gamechanger in Army defence and simultaneously in suppressing the enemy.

Is Tejas technology being used in some drones?

Kota Harinarayan: In 2017, I got the opportunity to become the founder of a drone company. Now, drones are not only used in the Indian Army but in various fields including the agricultural sector. This is a major development. More than 100 startups in the country are working on such drones keeping in mind the nations interests.

What can be said about S-400 of the Indian army in the event of a possible war between India and Pakistan?

Kota Harinarayan: The S-400 is a Russian missile procured by India. It has the ability to hit targets up to a distance of 400 km. It is more than just a missile as it is called an integrated air defence system. Very easily, it detects the enemy projectile from as far as 600 KM.

How is the future weaponry planned?

Kota Harinarayan: A long-term plan is made to plan the future weaponry that the Indian Army will need. One step at a time, a plan is prepared for what will be developed in the Army in the next 5 years, then the next 10 to 20 years, and so on. Then, a strategy is designed on ways to manage it, and then all these plans are combined for future conflicts. When Tejas was prepared, there was no such technology in our country. At that time, after developing the technology, an aircraft was first prepared and then a weapon was attached to it. Now that we have all the latest technology available, it can be of great help. Earlier, the Indian market did not have all the capabilities to manufacture it, but now a lot of progress has been made. The ability to manufacture weapons and aircraft has increased significantly.

How do you see the country's military power?

Kota Harinarayan: India is becoming stronger day by day. There has been a lot of boost in various fields which was not seen in the last 10-12 years. This is a milestone in India's golden history as the country has earned a special place in the world now.

How is naming of missiles in the Indian Army done?

Kota Harinarayan: Earlier, various weapons were purchased for the Indian Army from foreign nations. Now it is being designed with indigenous technology. Under the leadership of former President of India late Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, five missiles were designed and developed, out of which, four were successful in the military. At that time, Indian names were given. Agni is a ballistic missile, which has an operational range of minimum 750 KM. Its technology is being further enhanced. Similarly, Nag missile is a short range missile and it has the ability to suppress enemy helicopters from the air. Akash, for the last 20 years, has been evolving when it comes to its target and range. Arma missile is being developed, and so are Arma-1 and Arma-2 missiles, with the range being increased day by day. Nowadays, developing air-to-air missiles is a difficult task, but the country is still making it. Currently, there are more than 300 LCF companies in the country and more than 1000 companies across the nation.

How ready is India to sell weapons?

Kota Harinarayan: Earlier, India was not ready or prepared to sell weapons. Now, a special strategy is being prepared for this. The sale has increased from Rs 50 crore to Rs 30,000 crore now. While our country is already selling weapons to 100 nations, selling combat aircraft seems a challenge for us. But in the next few years, we will be right on track. Earlier, we used to buy weapons from different countries and procure them in large quantities. But the scenario has completely changed. In another five years, precisely by 2030, we will be 90 percent self-sufficient in terms of our country's needs.

Will India be among the world's strongest nations?

Kota Harinarayan: Currently, India is among the top 10 nations in the world. In the next five years, it is going to be among the top five. Starting from technology, to the economy and political leadership, India will surely climb to the top of the ladder.

Why Armed Forces chant mantras before war?

Kota Harinarayan: Before starting any work in the Army, everyone's brain is focused when they recite mantras and do chants. By chanting mantras together loudly, the brain becomes more active. While yoga activates all other parts of the body, the brain is activated through mantras and chants. This not only strengthens the Army, but also provides a kind of well-being. All these are scientifically proven and provide many benefits. This is not superstition.

Given the current circumstances, what is needed for the country?

Kota Harinarayan: First, there is need to strengthen technology to safeguard ourselves. Along with economic and social development, there is a need for more innovation. While there is visible development in this regard, there is still scope for improvement. Every engineering colleges and schools need to implement science-based teaching. I urge everyone to work on ways to further develop India. The current education policy will bring many changes in the country. Everyone is waiting to see a strong India, prosperous India, and a responsibile India.

Any new aircraft being developed in the country?

Kota Harinarayan: India is set to become a major player in aircraft market, as we are working on designing and developing a new generation of aircraft. In the coming days, India will also build a new passenger aircraft. This might take around 10 years, but as India is making both fighter and passenger aircraft, we can assume that things are moving quickly.

On 'Service For Nation, Without Uniform'

Kota Harinarayan: Many people in the country, be it from the Indian Army or the paramilitary forces, serve the nation in uniform. But many others serve the country without wearing a uniform. They are engaged in areas like design, development and production. In-house capabilities will make the country stronger. The mindset of the countrymen is going to change a lot in the next 5-10 years and the youth will play a major role in that change.