India Has Potential In Agri, Eco, Rural & Village Tourism, But Needs More Attention: Experts

New Delhi: Tourism experts say India has the potential to provide ample opportunity for employment generation and economic growth, especially in Agri, Eco, Rural and village tourism. However, they stated that these sectors need more attention.

Notably, foreign and national tourists visit villages and get shelter in the farmer’s house to feel real village life in these concepts following which they engage in farming activities like tractor and bullock ridings, having authentic cousins, and enjoy folk songs and dance there.

Elaborating on the tourism sector, Garish Oberoi, tourism expert and Hotel and Restaurant Association of Northern India member, told ETV Bharat, "Agriculture, Eco, Rural and Village tourism has potential to grow in India but these are in nascent stages which need proper infrastructure and development. Particular tourism circuits should be identified where tourist and tour promoters will be facilitated."

Echoing similar views, Deepak Kumarr Bhatnagar, tourism expert and member of the Indian Association of Tour Operators, told ETV Bharat, "So many places of agriculture eco, village and rural exist in India but these need to be promoted by the government. Several villages have been developed for tourism but no promotional and marketing activities are there following which these places are not growing as per the expectations."

Union Minister of Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday said in the Rajya Sabha, "In a bid to position India as a preferred global destination for Eco Tourism, the Ministry of Tourism has formulated a National Strategy for Eco-Tourism to position India as a preferred global destination. Several strategic pillars have been identified for the development of Ecotourism including State Assessment and Ranking, State Strategy for Ecotourism, Capacity Building and Certification, Marketing and Promotion, Destination and Product Development, Public-Private and Community, and Partnerships Governance and Institutional Framework."

As part of the ongoing activities, the promotion of various tourism destinations and products including Eco Tourism is taken up. Eco-Circuit as one of the themes for the development of tourism infrastructure under the 'Swadesh Darshan' scheme has been identified. The ministry identified Eco Tourism as one of the themes and sanctioned six projects for Rs 415.44 Crore, the Ministry said.

Experts said these sectors of tourism are getting popular at a very slow pace as several other issues which are related to these sectors need to be addressed like the security of tourists, proper staying facilities and infrastructure.

Satinder Pal Singh, tourism expert and executive member of the Federation of Hospitality and Tourism of Rajasthan, told ETV Bharat, "These are good concepts to understand our culture and tradition. Recently, the Rajasthan government prepared a policy for these sectors. The hotel industry needs to be regularised for the development of tourism."

Besides this, the development and promotion of tourism in the country is primarily done by the concerned State Governments (SGs)/Union Territory Administrations (UTs). The ministry complements the efforts of SGs/UTs by providing financial assistance to them under its 'Swadesh Darsha' and 'Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD)' for development of tourism amenities on receipt of projects proposals from SGs/UTs in line with the relevant scheme guidelines, and availability of funds under relevant schemes. With the objective to develop sustainable and responsible tourism destinations in the country, 34 projects for Rs 793.20 crore have been sanctioned.

A national responsible tourism initiative was recently piloted in six tourist destinations across India - Orchha (Madhya Pradesh), Gandikota (Andhra Pradesh), Bodh Gaya (Bihar), Aizawl (Mizoram), Jodhpur (Rajasthan) and Sri Vijaya Puram (Andaman & Nicobar Islands)- and over 3,500 people have been trained under this initiative, the Ministry informed.