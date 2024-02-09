India has nearly 97 crore voters now, says EC

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Friday said as many as 96.88 crore Indians will be eligible to vote in this year's Lok Sabha elections, making it the largest electorate in the world. It also said over two crore young electors in age group of 18 to 29 years have been added in the voters' list. There has been a six per cent increase in registered voters from 2019, when the last Lok Sabha polls were held.

"With a record 96.88 crore electors registered across the country, marking a notable 6% increase compared to 2019, the poll panel said that "Significant increase seen in registrations amongst women, youth and PwDs." As per the statistics, there are a total of 49.7 crores male registered voters, 47.1 crore female, 48,044 third gender, 88.35 lakh Pwds and 1.85 crore electors under 18-19 age group.

In 2019, there were a total of 89.6 crore electors in which 46.5 crore were male electors, 43.1 crore female, 39,683 third gender, 45.64 lakh Pwds and 1.5 crores electors under 18-19 age group. The poll panel has also successfully completed revision of electoral rolls in Jammu & Kashmir and Assam, following the delimitation of constituencies.

For the state of Assam, the final draft roll stood at 2.43 crores in which 1,21,79,358 are Male electors, 1,21,22,188 are female and 414 third-gender. For the Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir, the final draft stood at 86,94,992 in which 44,35,750 are male electors, 42,59,082 are female and 160 third-gender.

This significant achievement underscores the resilience and vibrancy of India's democratic ethos, symbolizing a collective commitment to upholding the principles of free and fair elections, the commission said.

As the nation gears up for the General Elections 2024, this inclusive and diverse electoral roll stands as a testament to the strength of democracy and the unwavering spirit of civic participation among its citizens, it added. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had explained at a press conference in Pune the various tasks involved in revision of electoral rolls along with participation of political parties at every stage.