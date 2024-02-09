India has nearly 97 crore voters now, says EC

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 9, 2024, 4:05 PM IST

Updated : Feb 9, 2024, 6:06 PM IST

Representational image of election commission

More than two crore young electors in age group of 18 to 29 years have been added in the voters' list and now nearly 97 crore Indians will be eligible to vote in this year's Lok Sabha elections, said the Election Commission on Friday.

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Friday said as many as 96.88 crore Indians will be eligible to vote in this year's Lok Sabha elections, making it the largest electorate in the world. It also said over two crore young electors in age group of 18 to 29 years have been added in the voters' list. There has been a six per cent increase in registered voters from 2019, when the last Lok Sabha polls were held.

"With a record 96.88 crore electors registered across the country, marking a notable 6% increase compared to 2019, the poll panel said that "Significant increase seen in registrations amongst women, youth and PwDs." As per the statistics, there are a total of 49.7 crores male registered voters, 47.1 crore female, 48,044 third gender, 88.35 lakh Pwds and 1.85 crore electors under 18-19 age group.

In 2019, there were a total of 89.6 crore electors in which 46.5 crore were male electors, 43.1 crore female, 39,683 third gender, 45.64 lakh Pwds and 1.5 crores electors under 18-19 age group. The poll panel has also successfully completed revision of electoral rolls in Jammu & Kashmir and Assam, following the delimitation of constituencies.

For the state of Assam, the final draft roll stood at 2.43 crores in which 1,21,79,358 are Male electors, 1,21,22,188 are female and 414 third-gender. For the Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir, the final draft stood at 86,94,992 in which 44,35,750 are male electors, 42,59,082 are female and 160 third-gender.

This significant achievement underscores the resilience and vibrancy of India's democratic ethos, symbolizing a collective commitment to upholding the principles of free and fair elections, the commission said.

As the nation gears up for the General Elections 2024, this inclusive and diverse electoral roll stands as a testament to the strength of democracy and the unwavering spirit of civic participation among its citizens, it added. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had explained at a press conference in Pune the various tasks involved in revision of electoral rolls along with participation of political parties at every stage.

Read More

  1. 'Nationalist Congress Party Sharadchandra Pawar': EC Allots New Name to Pawar Faction
  2. Funds Allocated to Law Ministry and EC for EVMs, Polls
Last Updated :Feb 9, 2024, 6:06 PM IST

TAGGED:

Election CommissionNew VoterIndia Voters

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

Kiss Day 2024: Celebrating Love and Affection

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.