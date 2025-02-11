ETV Bharat / bharat

India Has Many Possibilities In Energy Sector In Next Five Years, PM Modi Tells Investors

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged investors to invest in India's energy sector, saying the country offers many possibilities given its renewable energy goals in the next five years.

Referring to the target of having 500 GW of renewable energy, 5 million green hydrogen output by 2030 as well as the launch of fresh bidding rounds for oil and gas assets, the prime minister said: "There are possibilities of new investments and I hope that you explore all possibilities in India".

"There are many possibilities of investment in this sector," Modi said addressing the India Energy Week 2025 (IEW'25) virtually. "You are not just a part of India Energy Week, you are an important part of India's energy ambitions," Modi told investors.

He further said, "All experts are saying that the 21st century is India's century. Bharat is not only driving it's growth but driving global growth." India's energy ambitions, he said, are based on five pillars.

"We have resources which we are harnessing. We are encouraging our brilliant minds to innovate. Thirdly, we have economic strength and political stability," he said. Also, he said, India has a strategic geography which make energy trade easier and more attractive.

Besides, India is committed to global sustainability and this is aiding new possibilities in India's energy sector, the prime minister added. For Viksit Bharat, the next two decades are very crucial he said, adding that in the next five years we will cross many milestones.