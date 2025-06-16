India Has Emerged As A Global Leader In Wildlife Conservation: Minister Bhupender Yadav

New Delhi: Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav on Monday said that India has emerged as a global leader in wildlife conservation, demonstrating notable successes over the past decade under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Minister said this at the first Assembly of International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA), envisioned by PM Modi for conservation of big cats in range countries, here in the national capital.

The Assembly, which is apex body of the IBCA, was attended by Ministerial delegation from India and eight other nations including Bhutan, Cambodia and Kazakhstan. Yadav called upon the Big Cat range countries to actively engage and collaborate in the initiatives and programmes of the IBCA.

The union minister underlined the importance of collective action to advance the conservation and protection of the seven major big cat species and their natural habitats and assist in securing ecological future and mitigate adverse effects of climate change.

The Assembly unanimously endorsed Yadav as the President of the IBCA and SP Yadav as the Director General. Conceptualised by the Government of India, the IBCA is a coalition of 95 range countries with a mandate for conservation of seven big cats namely tiger, lion, leopard, snow leopard, cheetah, jaguar and puma.

The primary objective of IBCA is to facilitate collaboration and synergy amongst range countries and other stakeholders, consolidating successful conservation practices and expertise to achieve a common goal of conservation of big cats at global level, as per Ministry of the Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

This unified approach, bolstered by financial support, aims to boost the biodiversity conservation agenda, halt the decline in big cat populations, and conserve our ecology, it said.

During the meeting, dignitaries from the participating countries also expressed their commitment to actively work towards achieving the goals of IBCA for conservation of these magnificent species and work wholeheartedly to secure the ecological future and save the biodiversity.