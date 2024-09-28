ETV Bharat / bharat

India Has Air And Cutting-Edge Defence Manufacturing Under 'Make in India' Initiative

New Delhi: In response to escalating global tensions, particularly the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, India is ramping up its defence capabilities through the 'Make in India' initiative, which aims to promote domestic manufacturing and strengthen the Indian forces. This strategic move is expected not only to enhance national security but also to boost India's economy through international recognition and export opportunities.

As countries worldwide strive to bolster their military capabilities, India's initiative seeks to empower young entrepreneurs to engage in defence manufacturing.

Among them is a young defence entrepreneur, Sahil Luthra, Founder & Managing Director at Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions, who shared his journey into the industry, citing a family background in business and a lifelong fascination with military equipment.

"My father was a businessman, and I grew up surrounded by a sense of security, which sparked my interest in weapons and military documentaries about special forces and commandos," he told ETV Bharat.

Reflecting on the evolution of the defence sector, he highlighted the significant changes that have occurred since 2016 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a renewed focus on 'Make in India'.

"In 2012, entering the hardcore defence sector as a private player was nearly impossible. But now, I can pursue manufacturing small arms and ammunition, thanks to our Prime Minister for 'Make in India' vision encouraging private sector participation. Our goal is simple yet profound; to be the catalyst that transforms our nation's defence capabilities, making them stronger and more adaptable than ever before," he said.