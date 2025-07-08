ETV Bharat / bharat

India Has Access To All Global Tech, Key Is Faster Adoption: Minister Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Monday underscored that every technology available globally is now accessible within India. “It is no longer about whether technology is available—it is about how fast we adopt it and integrate it into our agricultural ecosystem to add value to our economy,” he said.

The Minister stressed the importance of breaking mental and institutional silos, noting that many in the agriculture value chain are not just unaware of new technologies, but also unaware that they are unaware.

According to the Ministry of Science & Technology's statement, Dr Singh highlighted success stories like the Lavender Revolution in Jammu and Kashmir, where over 3,500 startups have emerged around lavender cultivation. He emphasised how new-age farming—using satellite imaging, remote-controlled tractors, and order-based crop production—is reshaping the agricultural narrative.

“From lavender in Bhaderwah to off-season tulips grown for temple offerings, we have examples where science and strategy have combined to generate both income and innovation,” he pointed out.

He also highlighted that biotech-driven advances, such as pest-resistant cotton developed through Department of Biotechnology initiatives and radiation-based food preservation techniques by the Department of Atomic Energy, are redefining how produce is grown, stored, and exported.