PM Modi Says Our Resolve To Move Towards The Goal Of Viksit Bharat Is Very Clear

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the resolve towards the goal of Viksit Bharat is very clear. "Together, we are building an India where farmers are prosperous and empowered," he said at the post-budget webinar on agriculture and rural prosperity.
Addressing the webinar, PM Modi highlighted that this year's budget is the first full budget of the government's third term, showcasing continuity in policies and a new expansion of the vision for Viksit Bharat, and acknowledged the valuable inputs and suggestions from all stakeholders before the budget, which were very helpful.
"The role of stakeholders has become even more crucial in making this budget more effective," he stressed.
“Our resolve towards the goal of Viksit Bharat is very clear and together, we are building an India where farmers are prosperous and empowered”, exclaimed PM Modi and highlighted that the effort is to ensure no farmer is left behind and to advance every farmer.
The agriculture is considered the first engine of development, giving farmers a place of pride. “India is simultaneously working towards two major goals: the development of the agriculture sector and the prosperity of villages”, PM mentioned.
The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, implemented six years ago, has provided nearly Rs 3.75 lakh crore to farmers and the amount has been directly transferred to the accounts of 11 crore farmers.
PM emphasized that the annual financial assistance of Rs 6,000 is strengthening the rural economy. "A farmer-centric digital infrastructure has been created to ensure the benefits of this scheme reach farmers across the country, eliminating any scope for intermediaries or leakages," he added.
The PM remarked that the success of such schemes is possible with the support of experts and visionary individuals and appreciated their contributions, stating that any scheme can be implemented with full strength and transparency with their help.
The PM Modi expressed his appreciation for their efforts and mentioned that the government is now working swiftly to implement the announcements made in this year's budget, seeking their continued cooperation.
Underlining that India's agricultural production has reached record levels, the Prime Minister said that 10-11 years ago, agricultural production was around 265 million tons, which has now increased to over 330 million tons. Similarly, horticultural production has exceeded 350 million tons.
PM attributed this success to the government's approach from seed to market, agricultural reforms, farmer empowerment, and a strong value chain.
"The need to fully utilize the country's agricultural potential and achieve even bigger targets. In this direction, the budget has announced the PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana, focusing on the development of the 100 least productive agricultural districts," he emphasized.
PM Modi urged everyone to study the outcomes from these districts and apply the learnings to advance the PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana, which will help increase farmers' income in these 100 districts.
Pointing out that in the past decade, ICAR has utilized modern tools and cutting-edge technologies in its breeding program, and as a result, over 2,900 new varieties of crops, including grains, oilseeds, pulses, fodder, and sugarcane, have been developed between 2014 and 2024, the PM emphasized the need to ensure that these new varieties are available to farmers at affordable rates and that their produce is not affected by weather fluctuations.
Red More:
1. Uttarakhand Avalanche Updates: 4 Workers Died, Search Continues For 5 Others; 50 Rescued