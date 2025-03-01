ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Says Our Resolve To Move Towards The Goal Of Viksit Bharat Is Very Clear

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the resolve towards the goal of Viksit Bharat is very clear. "Together, we are building an India where farmers are prosperous and empowered," he said at the post-budget webinar on agriculture and rural prosperity.

Addressing the webinar, PM Modi highlighted that this year's budget is the first full budget of the government's third term, showcasing continuity in policies and a new expansion of the vision for Viksit Bharat, and acknowledged the valuable inputs and suggestions from all stakeholders before the budget, which were very helpful.

"The role of stakeholders has become even more crucial in making this budget more effective," he stressed.

“Our resolve towards the goal of Viksit Bharat is very clear and together, we are building an India where farmers are prosperous and empowered”, exclaimed PM Modi and highlighted that the effort is to ensure no farmer is left behind and to advance every farmer.

The agriculture is considered the first engine of development, giving farmers a place of pride. “India is simultaneously working towards two major goals: the development of the agriculture sector and the prosperity of villages”, PM mentioned.

The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, implemented six years ago, has provided nearly Rs 3.75 lakh crore to farmers and the amount has been directly transferred to the accounts of 11 crore farmers.

PM emphasized that the annual financial assistance of Rs 6,000 is strengthening the rural economy. "A farmer-centric digital infrastructure has been created to ensure the benefits of this scheme reach farmers across the country, eliminating any scope for intermediaries or leakages," he added.