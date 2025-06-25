ETV Bharat / bharat

India Gets Bloomberg Philanthropies Global Tobacco Control Award For Strong Leadership

New Delhi: India has been awarded the prestigious Bloomberg Philanthropies Global Tobacco Control Award in the ‘O’ category for its efforts towards helping people quit tobacco under the World Health Organisation (WHO)'s MPOWER strategy.

The award was given by Michael R. Bloomberg at the World Tobacco Control Conference held in Dublin, Ireland, on Monday (June 23).

The award was given for efforts made towards helping people quit tobacco. India has taken effective steps to help millions of tobacco users quit this addiction.

Besides India, the governments and NGOs of Mauritius, Mexico, Montenegro, the Philippines and Ukraine were also honoured for their contribution to stopping tobacco use.

The award underlines the courageous leadership and policies of the Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Praising these efforts, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the WHO, said that the achievements honoured today show what is possible when governments and civil society take decisive steps together to protect health.

These countries have not only adopted excellent tobacco-control measures but have done so despite difficult circumstances and efforts of interference from the industry.

Bloomberg, who presented the award, said that the global tobacco control movement has saved millions of lives and made it one of the most successful public health efforts.