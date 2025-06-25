India Gets Bloomberg Philanthropies Global Tobacco Control Award For Strong Leadership

New Delhi: India has been awarded the prestigious Bloomberg Philanthropies Global Tobacco Control Award in the ‘O’ category for its efforts towards helping people quit tobacco under the World Health Organisation (WHO)'s MPOWER strategy.
The award was given by Michael R. Bloomberg at the World Tobacco Control Conference held in Dublin, Ireland, on Monday (June 23).
The award was given for efforts made towards helping people quit tobacco. India has taken effective steps to help millions of tobacco users quit this addiction.
Besides India, the governments and NGOs of Mauritius, Mexico, Montenegro, the Philippines and Ukraine were also honoured for their contribution to stopping tobacco use.
The award underlines the courageous leadership and policies of the Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Praising these efforts, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the WHO, said that the achievements honoured today show what is possible when governments and civil society take decisive steps together to protect health.
These countries have not only adopted excellent tobacco-control measures but have done so despite difficult circumstances and efforts of interference from the industry.
Bloomberg, who presented the award, said that the global tobacco control movement has saved millions of lives and made it one of the most successful public health efforts.
Steps taken for tobacco emancipation
India's achievements reflect the extensive initiatives taken under the National Tobacco Control Program (NTCP). More than 675 tobacco-cessation centres have been set up in district hospitals, where 13.5 lakh counselling sessions were held in 2023-24. The National Tobacco Quit Line Service (NTQLS), launched in 2016, provides services in 16 Indian languages, with about 100 counsellors attending 42,000 calls every month.
It has been made mandatory to write Quit Today Call 1800-11-2356 on tobacco products, which has increased the number of calls by 30%.
Dr Pratima Murthy, Director, National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences in India (NIMHANS), said that through NTCP, India is continuously helping people to quit tobacco. Examples of this are tobacco-free clinics, screening and help in Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, and setting up m-cessation and quitlines. India has set a global standard by implementing new measures like the ban on e-cigarettes (PECA 2019) and making a rule to display anti-tobacco warnings on OTT platforms, which are important steps towards keeping the youth safe.
Tobacco kills 1.3 million people in the country annually
Tobacco causes 1.3 million deaths in India every year, or about 3,500 people every day. Nevertheless, tobacco use declined by 6% (from 34.6% to 28.6%) between 2009-10 and 2016-17, according to the Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS).
Its integration with the National TB Elimination Programme and more than 300 tobacco cessation centres in medical and dental colleges reflects India's holistic approach.
The Modi government has taken several steps to show its commitment towards tobacco control. Measures such as the 2024 Guidelines for Healthcare Workers and the National Oral Health and Tobacco Cessation Resource Centre, established in 2020, have further strengthened it.
This award in Dublin is a recognition on the global stage of India's commitment to a tobacco-free future. It will also help other countries to adopt evidence-based policies.
