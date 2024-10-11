ETV Bharat / bharat

India, Germany to Finalise Agenda for 'Guaranteed Outcome' During Modi-Scholz Meeting: Envoy

New Delhi: Ahead of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit, the country's Ambassador to India Phillip Ackermann has outlined key discussion areas for the intergovernmental consultations. He said the consultations are being finalised through a series of visits and phone calls between high-level officials from both countries.

"I think what we will see is a significant focus on the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership that we have with India, a substantial emphasis on military and strategic policy, and defence. "It will also include important discussions on migration, which is a vital aspect of our cooperation," the ambassador told PTI Videos.

Furthermore, the agenda will address the dynamics of German and Indian businesses operating in each other's countries. On Tuesday, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh held a telephone conversation with German Federal Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius.