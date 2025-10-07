ETV Bharat / bharat

India Generated Record Solar, Wind Power In First Half Of 2025: Report

New Delhi: India produced more solar and wind power than ever before in the first half of 2025, cutting power sector emissions by 24 million tonnes compared to the same period last year, according to a report published on Tuesday.

According to the analysis global energy think tank Ember, solar power grew by 17 terawatt-hours (TWh) between January and June, which is 25 per cent more than last year. This pushed solar's share in India's total electricity generation to 9.2 per cent, up from 7.4 per cent in the first half of 2024.

Wind power also saw a big jump. It rose by 11 TWh, or 29 per cent, compared to almost no growth last year. Wind now makes up 5.1 per cent of India's electricity, up from 4 per cent. The report said the rise in solar energy alone was larger than the growth in India's total electricity demand. Together, wind and hydro power nearly met all the new demand for electricity, helping the country rely less on fossil fuels.

Other clean sources grew too. Nuclear power increased by 14 per cent and hydro power bounced back with a 17 per cent rise after falling last year. Because clean energy grew so strongly, power from coal plants fell by 22 TWh (3.1 per cent), and gas-based generation dropped by 34 per cent. As a result, India's power sector emitted 24 million tonnes less carbon dioxide than it did during the same period last year, Ember said.

It said the growth in clean power was more than three times higher than the increase in electricity demand. Electricity demand grew by only 1.3 per cent in the first half of 2025, the slowest growth since the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year during the same period, demand had risen by 9 per cent.