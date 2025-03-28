"India’s Future is Bright, The World Is Looking At Us," Says AP CM Chandrababu Naidu At IIT Madras

Chennai: "When I see your enthusiasm, I believe you will contribute great innovations not only to India but also to the world. The world is looking to India, and I have no doubt that the future belongs to us," said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu while addressing students at IIT Madras during the All India Research Scholars Summit (AIRSS) 2025.
The summit, being held from March 27 to 30, aims to bring together scholars, academicians, industrialists, students and researchers from across the country to convert innovations into industrial investments. The event is also organised in collaboration with the industry to create employment opportunities for graduate students.
Andhra Pradesh Students at IIT Madras
Naidu highlighted that 25 to 40 per cent of IIT Madras students come from Andhra Pradesh. He noted that since its establishment, lakhs of students have graduated from IIT Madras between 1962 and 1990.
"In today's modern world, IIT Madras has developed to teach students online. Indian students are excelling globally in various fields, including engineering and medicine," he said.
Naidu also emphasised India's strengths in science, mathematics, and English proficiency, stating, "Wherever you go in the world, you will find an Indian. Learn Tamil or Telugu from them."
India’s Youth Power and Future Growth
Naidu pointed out that India has 420 million young people between the ages of 18 and 29, who are capable of contributing to the workforce. He stated that over the next 25 years, India can reap the benefits of its youth population and predicted that by 2047, Indians will lead the world.
"Another great advantage for us is that Indians continue to work even till the age of 80 or 90. I urge you (students) to become global leaders. You can start a company and make it a global enterprise in your lifetime," he added.
Population Management in India
Naidu also spoke on population management, pointing out that Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh implemented family planning programmes successfully over the last 25 years, leading to lower birth rates in these states. However, in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, the population is growing rapidly.
"Controlling the population has become a challenge for us. On the other hand, it is beneficial for the northern states. If the southern Indian states do not manage their population properly, there will be increased migration from the northern states. If we handle population management effectively, Indians will lead the world in the coming years," he stated.
Naidu’s Address in Telugu
After his speech, students at IIT Madras requested Naidu to speak in Telugu. Accepting the request, he said, "Whenever I attend an event at an educational institution, half of the students are Telugu speakers. Thinking of this makes me proud to be an Indian and a Telugu-speaking person."
