"India’s Future is Bright, The World Is Looking At Us," Says AP CM Chandrababu Naidu At IIT Madras

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu addresses students at IIT Madras during the All India Research Scholars Summit 2025 in Chennai on Friday. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: "When I see your enthusiasm, I believe you will contribute great innovations not only to India but also to the world. The world is looking to India, and I have no doubt that the future belongs to us," said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu while addressing students at IIT Madras during the All India Research Scholars Summit (AIRSS) 2025.

The summit, being held from March 27 to 30, aims to bring together scholars, academicians, industrialists, students and researchers from across the country to convert innovations into industrial investments. The event is also organised in collaboration with the industry to create employment opportunities for graduate students.

Andhra Pradesh Students at IIT Madras

Naidu highlighted that 25 to 40 per cent of IIT Madras students come from Andhra Pradesh. He noted that since its establishment, lakhs of students have graduated from IIT Madras between 1962 and 1990.

"In today's modern world, IIT Madras has developed to teach students online. Indian students are excelling globally in various fields, including engineering and medicine," he said.

Naidu also emphasised India's strengths in science, mathematics, and English proficiency, stating, "Wherever you go in the world, you will find an Indian. Learn Tamil or Telugu from them."

India’s Youth Power and Future Growth

Naidu pointed out that India has 420 million young people between the ages of 18 and 29, who are capable of contributing to the workforce. He stated that over the next 25 years, India can reap the benefits of its youth population and predicted that by 2047, Indians will lead the world.