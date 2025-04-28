ETV Bharat / bharat

India, France Ink Intergovernmental Pact Sealing Rs 64,000 Cr Deal To Procure 26 Rafale Jets

Rafale M aircraft seen on the flight deck of The Charles de Gaulle,the Nuclear powered aircraft carrier berthed at Mormugao Port Trust ( ANI )

New Delhi: India and France on Monday inked an intergovernmental agreement to procure 26 naval variants of Rafale fighter jets at a cost of around Rs 64,000 crore for the Indian Navy. The pact was sealed at a virtual event.

India is procuring the jets from French defence major Dassault Aviation for deployment on board aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was present at the signing ceremony.

The sealing of the mega deal came three weeks after the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleared the procurement.