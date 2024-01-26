India-France Signs Agreement on Defense Space Partnership: Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra

New Delhi: India and France on Friday signed several important agreements and among them is the agreement on Defence Space partnership and a pact between New Space India Limited (NSIL) and Arianespace with regard to satellite launches, said Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra.

Vinay Kwatra, who briefed reporters here on the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron. The Foreign Secretary noted that the year 2026 will be celebrated as India-France year of innovation. The France President was the chief guest of the Republic Day parade, which was held here on Friday.

"The salience of India-France partnership has only grown in this complex geopolitical environment and in pursuit of our national interest and priorities," Kwatra said.

He pointed out that in July last year, the two sides had adopted 'the Horizon 2047' roadmap and the Indo-Pacific roadmap, thus laying out the clear long-term vision in bilateral space and shared partnership. "The partnership over the years has shown all-round progress, across all the domains including defense, nuclear energy, security, space increasing green areas such as clean energy, commerce," he added.

Giving details of the key outcomes and general announcements during Macron’s visit, the Foreign Secretary said that an industrial partnership between Tata and Airbus helicopters and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between New Space India Limited (NSIL) and Arianespace with regard to satellite launches have been agreed upon.

"First is the India-France defence industrial roadmap. Agreement (has been made) on Defence Space partnership, MoU between New Space India Limited (NSIL) and Arianespace with regard to satellite launches (has been signed). An industrial partnership between Tata and Airbus helicopters for the production of H125 helicopters with a significant indigenous and localization component (has also been inked)," Kwatra added.

The Foreign Secretary further informed that an agreement has been signed between the two ministries of health on healthcare cooperation, education, training and research and added that this would include the space of digital health and use of artificial intelligence.

Kwatra also said the Indian consulate in Marseille French bureau in Hyderabad are now fully ready to be operational. He said that both countries will open a solar academy in Senegal under the 'Star-C' program of the International Solar Alliance, launched by India and France in 2015.

Earlier in the day, French President Emmanuel Macron witnessed India's 75th Republic Day celebrations at the Kartavya Path here. As the chief guest at the ceremony, Macron witnessed the grand military parade and the cultural performances along with President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, members of the Union Cabinet, foreign diplomats, and a host of other dignitaries. A 95-member marching contingent and a 33-member band contingent from France participated in the 75th Republic Day Parade.

Meanwhile, India has announced the Padma Shri award - country's fourth highest civilian honor - to two renowned personalities from France- yoga teacher Charlotte Chopin and French National Pierre-Sylvain Filliozat, who has authored the book - 'The Sanskrit Language'.