India Foundation's Shaurya Doval Nominated As Fellow Of World Academy Of Art And Science

New Delhi: Shaurya Doval, founding member of Delhi-based think tank India Foundation, has been nominated as a Fellow by the World Academy of Art and Science (WAAS) -- a global network of scientists, artists and scholars.

"Shaurya Doval's nomination as a Fellow of WAAS places him among a distinguished group of individuals who have made impactful contributions to their respective fields, an official statement said.

"From India, notable past members include Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, former President of India, who was elected as an Honorary Fellow, and Dr Vikram Sarabhai, former Chairman of the Indian Atomic Energy Commission," it added.

Founded by eminent figures such as Albert Einstein, Robert Oppenheimer and Joseph Rotblat, WAAS serves as an international think tank dedicated to addressing the complex challenges facing humanity. It comprises a distinguished body of scientists, artists, and scholars who contribute to the advancement of knowledge and societal development.

The Academy noted that Doval's contributions span diverse areas, including policy advocacy and economic development and his nomination is a testament to his dedication to fostering positive change and addressing the pressing issues of our time.

"It is an honour to be nominated as a Fellow of the World Academy of Art and Science. I look forward to contributing to the Academy's mission of promoting interdisciplinary dialogue and finding sustainable solutions for the betterment of humanity," Doval said responding to his nomination.