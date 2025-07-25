ETV Bharat / bharat

India Forms Panel For COP33

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the Climate Action Summit 2019 at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 74) at United Nations on Sep 23, 2019. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Environment Ministry has set up a dedicated COP-33 Cell to address the professional and logistical requirements for the 2028 United Nations climate summit (COP 33), which India has proposed to host. An official order dated July 15 said the COP-33 Cell will function under the Climate Change Division of the ministry.

The cell will be headed by the joint secretary (Climate Change) and will include officers at various levels, including consultants and support staff. During his address at COP 28 in Dubai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had proposed India as the host country for COP 33. If accepted by the UNFCCC, COP 33 would be the second UN climate conference to be hosted by India after COP 8 in New Delhi in 2002.

It would follow India's successful presidency of the G20 summit in 2023 and position the country at the centre of global climate negotiations. India has pledged to reduce the emissions intensity of its GDP by 45 per cent by 2030 from 2005 levels, achieve 50 per cent of installed power capacity from non-fossil sources and become net-zero by 2070.