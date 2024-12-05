ETV Bharat / bharat

India For Fast-Tracking Talks In WTO On Special Safeguard Mechanism

A picture taken in Geneva on February 5, 2024, shows the logo of the intergovernmental World Trade Organization (WTO) at its headquarters. ( AFP )

New Delhi: India has pitched for fast-tracking negotiations in the WTO on a special safeguard mechanism (SSM), which would allow developing countries to temporarily raise tariffs on agricultural imports in response to import surges or price drops, an official said. The country flagged the issues during a meeting of a committee on agriculture issues in Geneva on December 4.

In the meeting, India emphasized the need to prioritize unresolved mandated issues such as a permanent solution to public stockholding, SSM, and cotton, treating them as standalone issues.

"India highlighted the Nairobi Ministerial Decision's mandate to prioritize and fast-track SSM negotiations, calling for modalities that are simple, operational, and equitable," the Geneva-based official said.