India Flags ‘Ill-Timed’ IMF Loan To Pakistan Amid Border Tensions And Terror Concerns: Sources

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: India had expressed serious concerns to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) regarding the timing of a proposed loan to Pakistan, government sources revealed on Friday (May 23). The objection, they clarified, was not against the loan itself but was rooted in current geopolitical sensitivities. Besides this, India also plans to push for Pakistan’s re-inclusion in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list at the June 2025 meeting, alleging continued support for banned terror groups and inadequate action against terror financing.

According to a senior government official, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman communicated India’s strong reservations directly to IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva before her recent trip to Milan, Italy began. Her message was clear that it wasn’t an objection to the IMF’s support for Pakistan in principle, but the timing was inappropriate given the ongoing border tensions, a highly placed source explained.

India opted to abstain from voting.

During her European visit, Sitharaman also brought up India’s apprehensions in meetings with her counterparts from France, Germany and Italy too. The issue reportedly centred on the regional implications of the IMF’s financial assistance to Islamabad amid strained relations. As a result, India opted to abstain from the IMF Executive Board vote on the loan.

Another senior official highlighted a broader concern, citing IMF data to underscore a pattern of increased military spending by Pakistan during years when it received IMF aid. This point was shared with the IMF; its records show that arms procurement by Pakistan tends to rise in the same years it receives loans from the Fund, a source noted.

‘Pakistan spending on arms’

According to the official, public data shows that Pakistan spends on average around 18 per cent of its general budget on “defence affairs and services”, while even the conflict-affected countries spend on average far less (close to 10-14 per cent of their general budget expenditure). Further, Pakistan’s arms imports increased dramatically from 1980 to 2023 by over 20 per cent on average in the years when it received IMF disbursements in comparison to years when it did not receive the same.

Unusually, the current IMF programme for Pakistan includes detailed fiscal conditions, such as a requirement for the country’s 2025–26 federal budget to be approved by parliament no later than June 2025. A government insider remarked, “Such conditions tied to a national budget are rarely seen in IMF sovereign lending.

The aim of India’s communication, sources emphasised, was to raise awareness of the regional risks associated with disbursing funds to Pakistan under the current circumstances, not to derail the programme entirely.

‘FATF grey list for Pakistan

According to government sources, India is set to push for Pakistan’s inclusion in the FATF grey list. The Indian government will urge FATF to place Pakistan back on the grey list, arguing that Islamabad has not taken adequate action to curb terror financing. Ahead of the decision, India plans to engage with relevant stakeholders.

It is expected that India will raise the issue at the upcoming FATF meeting scheduled for June 2025. The government contends that Pakistan continues to support several banned terrorist organisations, either directly or indirectly, and has failed to implement necessary measures to prevent the flow of funds to such groups.

It is worth noting that Pakistan has previously been on the FATF grey list, which dealt a significant blow to its economy. In 2022, Pakistan was removed from the grey list after committing to implement strict anti-terrorism laws. But nothing happened. Now, with India’s renewed push for Pakistan's greylisting, challenges for that country. This move is being seen as a crucial part of India’s broader global strategy against terrorism. If successful, this could severely impact Pakistan's access to global financial aid and investment. These efforts are part of India’s broader international strategy to counter terrorism.