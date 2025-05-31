ETV Bharat / bharat

India’s First Vande Bharat Maintenance Depot In Rajasthan Nears Completion

Jodhpur: India’s first Vande Bharat coach maintenance depot is coming up near Bhagat Ki Kothi Railway Station here in Rajasthan. This is part of a nationwide initiative to expand the fleet of semi-high-speed trains in the country. The state-of-the-art facility is being constructed for Rs 167 crore and will likely be ready by the end of 2025.

Anurag Tripathi, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Jodhpur division of North Western Railway, said that the depot was one of the five Vande Bharat maintenance depots being built across the country.

“The depot is being constructed on an area which is ​​about 600 meters long with three pit lines. It can handle the maintenance of three Vande Bharat trains simultaneously,” he said.

Tripathi said the construction of a 900-metre-long wheel lathe and drop pit line was also going on in Jodhpur.