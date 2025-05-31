India’s First Vande Bharat Maintenance Depot In Rajasthan Nears Completion

Jodhpur: India’s first Vande Bharat coach maintenance depot is coming up near Bhagat Ki Kothi Railway Station here in Rajasthan. This is part of a nationwide initiative to expand the fleet of semi-high-speed trains in the country. The state-of-the-art facility is being constructed for Rs 167 crore and will likely be ready by the end of 2025.
Anurag Tripathi, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Jodhpur division of North Western Railway, said that the depot was one of the five Vande Bharat maintenance depots being built across the country.
“The depot is being constructed on an area which is about 600 meters long with three pit lines. It can handle the maintenance of three Vande Bharat trains simultaneously,” he said.
Tripathi said the construction of a 900-metre-long wheel lathe and drop pit line was also going on in Jodhpur.
“The overall project cost is Rs 167 crore, which is a first-of-its-kind facility in the region. It will also give Jodhpur a new identity as an important centre for maintenance of Vande Bharat trains among all Indian Railways stations,” he said.
The DRM said that instructions had been received to expedite the construction of the depot at Jodhpur. “A target has been set to complete it by the end of this year to meet the maintenance requirements of a growing fleet of Vande Bharat Express coaches,” Tripathi said.
Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer Major Amit Swamy said that the maintenance depot would have many advanced and modern machines to ensure uninterrupted maintenance of Vande Bharat trains.
“Facilities for lifting the entire train rack, transfer of bogies using a drop pit table and wheel turning system will make the depot foolproof,” he said.
Features of the maintenance depot
- Simultaneous monitoring and maintenance of three trains on three pit lines is possible.
- Construction of a 900-metre-long drop pit line and wheel lathe
- 'Synchronised lifting' facility to lift the entire train simultaneously
- Arrangement of adding and removing bogies from the drop pit table
- External cleaning of trains with an automatic washing plant
- Modern lab for testing bogie wheels, air brakes and other equipment
