International Yoga Day 2025: Uttarakhand To Emerge As First State With A Well-Defined Yoga Policy

By Rohit Kumar Soni

Dehradun: On the occasion of International Yoga Day on Saturday, the Uttarakhand government is all set to become the first state in the country to announce yoga policy. For the first time, the main program of International Yoga Day is being organized in the state's summer capital, Gairsain. In another first, the President has reached Uttarakhand to take part in the International Yoga Day event in the state.

Considered to be the land of India's spirituality and yoga tradition, Uttarakhand has been the place of penance for sages, saints and seekers for centuries. Rishikesh of Uttarakhand is considered the world capital of yoga. Now the government is taking steps to make Uttarakhand the global capital of yoga and wellness.

In this direction, the AYUSH department has prepared a yoga policy, which was approved by the state cabinet on 28 May 2025. A notification to this effect is going to be released by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday. Also, the Uttarakhand government is going to dedicate the Yoga policy to the people of the state. Ambassadors from 8 countries are participating in the Uttarakhand yoga event.

President Murmu in Dehradun: President Draupadi Murmu is on a visit to Uttarakhand these days. She will participate in the International Yoga Day program organized at the Police Line in Dehradun, the capital of Uttarakhand. According to the scheduled program, President Draupadi Murmu will not only participate in the Yoga Day program, but she will also do yoga.

Ambassadors from eight friendly countries will take part, and they include Mexico, Fiji, Nepal, Suriname, Mongolia, Latvia, Sri Lanka and Russia. CM Dhami will do yoga in Gairsain along with the representatives of these 8 friendly countries. This will send a big message of yoga in the country and abroad.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Director of AYUSH Department Vijay Kumar Jogdande said that many programs are being organized in Uttarakhand on the occasion of the 11th International Yoga Day. He said that President Draupadi Murmu will participate in the program organized at the Police Line in Dehradun, and more than 1,000 people will participate in this program. Along with this, yoga exercises will also be demonstrated in the program.

To promote yoga and wellness: "A yoga policy has been prepared to promote yoga and wellness in the state, which has been approved by the cabinet. In such a situation, the notification of the yoga policy will be issued by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on the occasion of International Yoga Day. Various provisions have been made in the yoga policy, under which efforts will be made to make Uttarakhand an international-level yoga destination. Apart from this, better standards will be set to promote yoga in the state. After the release of the information of the yoga policy today, SOP related to yoga will also be issued." - Vijay Kumar Jogdande, Director, AYUSH Department.

In preparing this yoga policy, the AYUSH department had taken suggestions from Ayurveda experts as well as all stakeholders. The yoga policy was prepared by the AYUSH department in about 2 years.

Objectives of Uttarakhand's Yoga Policy?

Yoga policy will not only promote public health but will also promote tourism in Uttarakhand

The Directorate of Yoga will be established under the Yoga Policy

Rules and guidelines will be made for yoga institutes

Will establish Uttarakhand as the global capital of yoga and wellness

This policy will help in making Uttarakhand a strong and developed state

After the implementation of the Yoga policy, the spiritual heritage of Yoga in the country will be protected

Yoga will be integrated into education

Development will happen by promoting yoga meditation centres

Research in yoga and spirituality will also be encouraged

Yoga, spirituality and tourism will also develop in Uttarakhand

Yoga instructor centres will be established under the yoga policy

Registration of yoga-trained people and yoga-related infrastructure will be developed

Under the Uttarakhand Yoga Policy, all facilities will be made available to promote yoga

Yoga courses will be started in schools

Live yoga will be broadcast to the general public, school children and colleges

13,000 people in the state will get benefit from the Yoga policy as Yoga Trainers, Yoga Instructors

Yoga sessions will be conducted in hotels, resorts, homestays, schools, colleges and corporate sectors

'Yoga Directorate' will be created: After the implementation of Yoga Policy 2025 in Uttarakhand, a 'Yoga Directorate' will be created to operate the Yoga Policy, make and implement rules, give grants and monitor all departmental activities. Many important provisions have been made in the Yoga Policy. Under which Yoga Instructor Centres will be established.

Registration of yoga-trained people and yoga-related infrastructure will be developed. Not only this, all facilities will be provided to promote yoga under the yoga policy. Under this, capital grants will be given to yoga and knowledge centres. Grants will be arranged for yoga research.

Along with promoting yoga using the resources available in the state, startups will also be encouraged. Capacity building will be done in the field of yoga in collaboration with national and international institutions. Along with this, the establishment of world-class yoga centres will be encouraged.

Goals set under the Yoga Policy

Five new yoga hubs will be established in Uttarakhand by the year 2030

Jageshwar, Mukteshwar, Vyas Valley, Tehri Lake and Kolidhek Lake will be developed as yoga centres

Yoga services will be made available in all AYUSH health and wellness centres in the state by March 2026

Community-based mindfulness program to be started

The program will be started keeping in mind the needs of different age groups, genders and classes

All yoga institutes in the state will be registered

A special online yoga platform will be launched

A promotional campaign will be launched to promote yoga tourism

International Yoga conferences will be organized

The target is to develop partnerships with 15 to 20 national and international institutions by March 2028

Under the Uttarakhand Yoga Policy 2025, the government has also set several targets. Under which at least five new yoga hubs will be established in Uttarakhand by the year 2030. These include Jageshwar, Mukteshwar, Vyas Valley, Tehri Lake and Kolidhek Lake. Along with this, yoga services will be made available in all AYUSH health and wellness centres of the state by March 2026.

Community-based programs will be started, which will be prepared keeping in mind the needs of different ages, genders and classes. All the yoga institutes operating in the state will be registered, and a special online yoga platform will be started. Promotional campaigns and international yoga conferences will be organized to promote yoga tourism. Also, a target has been set to develop partnerships with 15 to 20 national and international organizations by March 2028.

Subsidy for opening new yoga centres

The government will give 25 to 50 percent subsidy on opening a new yoga centre

50% subsidy up to Rs 20 lakh on opening yoga centres in hilly areas

25% subsidy up to Rs 10 lakh on opening yoga centres in plain areas

Subsidy up to Rs 5 crore will be given in a year

Grants will be given for research in the field of yoga, meditation and naturopathy

A grant of up to 10 lakh rupees will be given for research

Facilities will be made available for universities, research institutes, health organizations, AYUSH institutions and NGOs

A total grant of Rs 1 crore has been set aside for research

The Directorate of Yoga and Naturopathy, which will be set up under the Yoga Policy, will include a director, joint director, deputy director, yoga experts, registrar and other necessary staff. It will be responsible for ensuring the quality of yoga centres, getting yoga institutes registered and recognized under the Yoga Certification Board, creating a rating system for yoga centres and establishing national and international cooperation through MoUs. A high-level committee will be formed to review and monitor the policy. The state government will spend about Rs 35 crore in the next five years to implement the policy in a better way.