India-Fiji Defence Cooperation Gains Momentum Amid Big Power Rivalries In South Pacific

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Fijian counterpart Sitiveni Rabuka during a joint press statement after their meeting at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, Monday. ( PTI )

New Delhi: At a time when the South Pacific is increasingly becoming an arena of strategic contest between major powers, India and Fiji have taken a decisive step towards deepening their defence partnership.

A joint statement issued after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Fijian counterpart Sitiveni Rabuka in New Delhi on Monday underscored the growing defence ties between the two sides — a development that signals New Delhi’s intent to expand its strategic footprint beyond the Indian Ocean into the wider Indo-Pacific.

“Both leaders acknowledged the growing momentum in bilateral defence ties,” the statement titled ‘Partnership in the Spirit of Veilomani Dosti (Friendship and Compassion)’ reads. “They emphasised the importance of their shared interests in advancing regional peace, stability, and prosperity. Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to advancing the priority areas of cooperation outlined in the Memorandum of Understanding on Defence Cooperation signed in 2017, and to supporting Fiji’s strategic priorities in these areas. The Leaders welcomed the outcomes of the inaugural Joint Working Group (JWG) on Defence, including enhanced cooperation in areas such as United Nations Peacekeeping Operations (UNPKO), Military Medicine, White Shipping Information Exchange (WSIE), and capacity building for the Republic of Fiji Military Forces.”

According to the statement, both leaders expressed satisfaction with the ongoing defence collaboration and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen these ties, emphasising the need to enhance defence and maritime security cooperation. Rabuka stressed the significance of ensuring the security of Fiji’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and welcomed India’s assurance to extend assistance to meet the security needs of the Republic of Fiji. He welcomed the planned port call by an Indian naval ship to Fiji, which will enhance maritime cooperation and interoperability.

“Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening defence cooperation through new initiatives aimed at accelerating bilateral defence efforts and designed to promote mutual benefits and advance peace, stability, and prosperity in the region,” the statement further reads. “Prime Minister Modi announced the gifting of two ambulances to the Republic of Fiji Military Forces and the establishment of the defence wing in the High Commission of India in Suva. In view of cybersecurity being an emerging area of cooperation between both countries, the leaders welcomed the establishment of the Cyber Security Training Cell (CSTC) in Fiji. They emphasised the significant potential for collaboration on addressing current and emerging challenges, particularly in the maritime, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR), and technology sectors.”

Prime Minister Rabuka also expressed Fiji’s interest in joining the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI). The IPOI is a non-treaty, voluntary framework launched by India in 2019 at the East Asia Summit to foster cooperation for a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific region, emphasising maritime security, resources, and sustainable development across seven pillars. It aims to create partnerships among like-minded nations for practical cooperation on shared maritime challenges, including capacity building, disaster risk reduction, marine ecology, and trade connectivity.

“Prime Minister Modi welcomed Fiji into this partnership with like-minded countries, which seek to manage, conserve and sustain the maritime domain. Rabuka highlighted the concept of the ‘Ocean of Peace,’ which emphasises building a peaceful, stable, secure, and sustainable future and well-being for our region. Modi commended Prime Minister Rabuka for his leadership in championing ‘Ocean of Peace’ in the Pacific Region,” the statement added.

For decades, the South Pacific has largely been seen as the preserve of traditional powers such as Australia, New Zealand and, more recently, China. But with India emerging as a key player in the Indo-Pacific architecture, closer defence cooperation with Fiji — the largest island nation in the Pacific Islands Forum and host to one of the region’s most significant militaries — carries weight far beyond bilateral ties. It reflects New Delhi’s recognition that strategic partnerships with Pacific Island countries are no longer optional, but essential in shaping the balance of power in the region.

The acknowledgement of defence collaboration also comes against the backdrop of intensifying major-power rivalries. China’s expanding security presence in the Pacific, coupled with the US’ renewed efforts to shore up alliances, has left small island states like Fiji navigating a delicate balancing act. For India, building durable security linkages with Fiji not only strengthens its role as a credible partner in the Pacific but also aligns with its broader Indo-Pacific strategy of ensuring a free, open and inclusive maritime order.