India-Fiji Defence Cooperation Gains Momentum Amid Big Power Rivalries In South Pacific

New Delhi: At a time when the South Pacific is increasingly becoming an arena of strategic contest between major powers, India and Fiji have taken a decisive step towards deepening their defence partnership.
A joint statement issued after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Fijian counterpart Sitiveni Rabuka in New Delhi on Monday underscored the growing defence ties between the two sides — a development that signals New Delhi’s intent to expand its strategic footprint beyond the Indian Ocean into the wider Indo-Pacific.
“Both leaders acknowledged the growing momentum in bilateral defence ties,” the statement titled ‘Partnership in the Spirit of Veilomani Dosti (Friendship and Compassion)’ reads. “They emphasised the importance of their shared interests in advancing regional peace, stability, and prosperity. Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to advancing the priority areas of cooperation outlined in the Memorandum of Understanding on Defence Cooperation signed in 2017, and to supporting Fiji’s strategic priorities in these areas. The Leaders welcomed the outcomes of the inaugural Joint Working Group (JWG) on Defence, including enhanced cooperation in areas such as United Nations Peacekeeping Operations (UNPKO), Military Medicine, White Shipping Information Exchange (WSIE), and capacity building for the Republic of Fiji Military Forces.”
According to the statement, both leaders expressed satisfaction with the ongoing defence collaboration and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen these ties, emphasising the need to enhance defence and maritime security cooperation. Rabuka stressed the significance of ensuring the security of Fiji’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and welcomed India’s assurance to extend assistance to meet the security needs of the Republic of Fiji. He welcomed the planned port call by an Indian naval ship to Fiji, which will enhance maritime cooperation and interoperability.
“Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening defence cooperation through new initiatives aimed at accelerating bilateral defence efforts and designed to promote mutual benefits and advance peace, stability, and prosperity in the region,” the statement further reads. “Prime Minister Modi announced the gifting of two ambulances to the Republic of Fiji Military Forces and the establishment of the defence wing in the High Commission of India in Suva. In view of cybersecurity being an emerging area of cooperation between both countries, the leaders welcomed the establishment of the Cyber Security Training Cell (CSTC) in Fiji. They emphasised the significant potential for collaboration on addressing current and emerging challenges, particularly in the maritime, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR), and technology sectors.”
Prime Minister Rabuka also expressed Fiji’s interest in joining the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI). The IPOI is a non-treaty, voluntary framework launched by India in 2019 at the East Asia Summit to foster cooperation for a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific region, emphasising maritime security, resources, and sustainable development across seven pillars. It aims to create partnerships among like-minded nations for practical cooperation on shared maritime challenges, including capacity building, disaster risk reduction, marine ecology, and trade connectivity.
“Prime Minister Modi welcomed Fiji into this partnership with like-minded countries, which seek to manage, conserve and sustain the maritime domain. Rabuka highlighted the concept of the ‘Ocean of Peace,’ which emphasises building a peaceful, stable, secure, and sustainable future and well-being for our region. Modi commended Prime Minister Rabuka for his leadership in championing ‘Ocean of Peace’ in the Pacific Region,” the statement added.
For decades, the South Pacific has largely been seen as the preserve of traditional powers such as Australia, New Zealand and, more recently, China. But with India emerging as a key player in the Indo-Pacific architecture, closer defence cooperation with Fiji — the largest island nation in the Pacific Islands Forum and host to one of the region’s most significant militaries — carries weight far beyond bilateral ties. It reflects New Delhi’s recognition that strategic partnerships with Pacific Island countries are no longer optional, but essential in shaping the balance of power in the region.
The acknowledgement of defence collaboration also comes against the backdrop of intensifying major-power rivalries. China’s expanding security presence in the Pacific, coupled with the US’ renewed efforts to shore up alliances, has left small island states like Fiji navigating a delicate balancing act. For India, building durable security linkages with Fiji not only strengthens its role as a credible partner in the Pacific but also aligns with its broader Indo-Pacific strategy of ensuring a free, open and inclusive maritime order.
Fiji occupies a strategic location in the South Pacific, acting as a hub in the maritime region between the Indian and Pacific Oceans. Its voice in regional forums like the Pacific Islands Forum makes it an influential partner.
The creation of the Forum for India–Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) in 2014 - launched by Modi in Fiji - marked India’s diplomatic outreach to the Pacific, offering special funds, digital connectivity, visa-on-arrival, and space cooperation. Fiji has remained central to this initiative.
In contrast to China’s assertive influence in the Pacific, India presents a softer, development-oriented model - emphasising grants, capacity building, health, education, and technology, rather than debt-heavy infrastructure projects.
“A number of initiatives to enhance our ongoing development cooperation with Fiji were also announced,” Neena Malhotra, Secretary (South) in the Ministry of External Affairs, said in a special media briefing following Monday’s bilateral talks. “The announcements made included a visit of parliamentary delegation and of great Council of Chiefs from Fiji to India in 2026, a port call by an Indian naval ship to Fiji in 2025, creation of the post of Defence Attache in High Commission of India of Fiji, gifting of two ambulances to Republic of Fiji Military Forces, and establishment of a cyber security training cell in Fiji. Fiji has announced its joining of the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative of India.”
Malhotra said that, overall, in the Indo-Pacific region, Fiji is a valued partner in the Indo-Pacific.
“Fiji is a kind of a regional hub in the Pacific,” she said. “It provides important air and shipping links to the other countries in the region, and plays an important role in the regional body, which is called the Pacific Island Forum, also in the other regional bodies and institutions of the Pacific.”
To sum up, India–Fiji relations operate at the intersection of historical ties, cultural affinity, development cooperation, and strategic necessity. As India asserts itself in the Indo-Pacific, Fiji emerges as a lynchpin partner – offering legitimacy, geographical leverage, and an opportunity to showcase India’s values-based foreign policy. Prime Minister Rabuka’s visit strengthens an evolving partnership that not only benefits bilateral development but also fortifies India’s broader strategic imprint in the South Pacific and the global order.
