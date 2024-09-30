India Facilitating Return Of Its Nationals From Flood-Hit Nepal; Issues Safety Advisory

New Delhi: The Indian Embassy in Nepal has issued an advisory for its nationals following the damage caused due to floods and landslides in the Himalayan nation. The advisory said, "There has been widespread damage due to floods and landslides on account of record rainfall over the weekend. Our thoughts are with everyone affected."

"The Embassy has received intimation regarding Indian citizens in Nepal, who are stranded because of this situation. The embassy is in touch with some of these groups and arranging for their safe return. The embassy is also coordinating closely with Nepali authorities to facilitate the evacuation of Indian citizens, who are stranded," the advisory said.

The advisory provided helpline numbers for those Indian citizens in Nepal, who are seeking any assistance at this time of crisis, can call the following numbers- +977-9851316807 (Emergency Helpline); +977-9851107021 (Attache Consular) and +977-9749833292 (ASO Consular)).

Nepal is currently reeling under unprecedented floods, landslides and incessant rainfall creating havoc across the country. According to sources, at least 192 people died and 32 were still missing in two days of incessant rains caused by a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal and over areas in India bordering Nepal.

The Nepalese Home Ministry said all security agencies have been deployed for relief efforts following the floods and landslides and the Nepal Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force personnel have rescued around 4,500 disaster-affected individuals so far.

